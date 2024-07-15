MBALE – In the heart of eastern Uganda, the Mbale Industrial Park, a joint initiative between Uganda and China, is shining a beacon of hope for the country’s youth. The park is transforming the lives of thousands of young people and contributing significantly to Uganda’s economic growth and development through skills transfer.

Sandra Nabukwaasi, a young woman from Bulambuli, is one of the many success stories from the park. Despite financial constraints that hindered her formal education, Sandra found a new lease on life at the park’s textile facility. Without requiring academic documents, she joined the factory and honed her tailoring skills. Today, she is a proud employee, able to sustain herself and even save money to invest in a rice plantation.

In an interview with PML Daily, Sandra shared her journey: “I started working in the automobile department, but when I heard about the textile facility, I saw an opportunity to complete my tailoring course. I applied with just my national ID, and luckily, I was recruited.”

Sandra initially started making small pieces of material but quickly caught up, leveraging her previous tailoring knowledge to learn faster. She progressed to making ladies’ and gentlemen’s trousers, mastering the skills with determination. Today, she can stitch any type of clothing and operate all the hi-tech machines in the production line.

Sandra expressed her gratitude for the opportunity: “Working here has not only taught me new skills but also given me the opportunity to meet new people, learn new languages, and operate new machines. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved and excited for my future.”

Aidat Muwuta, a supervisor at MiOne, a phone manufacturing company under Uhome, has a similar story of transformation. Despite having no prior knowledge of phone technology, Muwuta was able to learn from scratch and now expertly assembles and repairs phones.

“I had no background in phone technology or assembly, but I was trained from the ground up,” Muwuta explained. “It was a challenging journey, but I’m grateful to have overcome the obstacles. I started by learning the basics, from assembling phones to testing the final product for market release.”

Initially, Muwuta struggled to understand complex concepts like Bluetooth and screen technology, but she persevered and eventually adapted. Her background in Business Administration has also proven helpful, as she plans to combine her knowledge to potentially start her own business in the industry.

“I’m excited for the future,” Muwuta said, looking ahead to the opportunities that lie ahead.

Brenda Naguti, an assembly department worker at Chint Electrical and Meters in Mbale Industrial Park, has equally experienced a transformative journey since joining the company.

Her role involves assembling electrical meters and meter boxes, a process that encompasses various stages, including PCB assembly, coating, soldering, and screwing.

Initially, Brenda had only theoretical knowledge from school, but her practical skills have significantly improved through hands-on experience at Chint. She has become a proficient solderer and is excited to apply her skills to start her own soldering business in the future.

Although she only holds a certificate in electrical installation and maintenance, Brenda’s experience at Chint has substantially enhanced her skills. She is grateful for the opportunity to practice what she learned in school and become proficient in areas she wasn’t familiar with before.

“I’m now confident in my ability to solder and assemble electrical meters,” Brenda said. “I look forward to continuing to improve my skills and becoming an expert in my field.”

Regan Turyakera, Brenda’s supervisor at Chint Meters and Electronics Company, emphasized the importance of hard work and determination. “I encourage those interested in technical fields to work hard, understand the challenges, and strive to improve their careers.”

Mr. Charles Lubowa, the Human Resources Manager at Tian Tang Group, emphasized the company’s commitment to addressing Uganda’s youth unemployment challenge. “We aim to provide employment opportunities to the youth through our skilling program, which offers training in electrical and mechanical departments,” Lubowa explained. “Our supervisors teach the employees to assemble products like TVs, phones, and home appliances, providing them with practical skills.”

Mr. Lubowa highlighted the company’s internship policy, which is 100% compliant, and their agreements with universities and educational institutions to provide internship opportunities. “We have a memorandum of understanding with several universities, including Makerere University Business School and Kyambogo University, and we are discussing a potential partnership with Makerere University to support internships and skills development,” he said. “We encourage students to apply for internships with us, and we will provide them with the necessary skills.”

He said the park hosts 46 operating industries, with plans to create over 20,000 jobs and attract over US$800 million in investment. The focus on local employment and on-the-job training has already benefited over 6,000 local employees, with a remarkable 90% being local employees and 10% international.

