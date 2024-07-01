KAMPALA – On Sunday evening, police made new appointments in which ACP Fred Enanga, the longest serving police Spokesperson was named International Police Uganda Deputy Director.

Abas Byakagaba, the just appointed Inspector General of Police replaced Enanga with ACP Rusoke Kituuma, the former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) law enforcement team head.

Enanga was first appointed as the police spokesperson in 2014 to replace Judith Nabakooba before he was dropped for Emilian Kayima.

After the appointment of John Martins Okoth Ochola as police boss to replace by Gen Kale Kayihura, Enanga was brought back into office till June 30, 2024.

In his new role, Enanga, will deputize assistant inspector general of police – Grace Akullo.

His successor Kituuma who has been the regional police commander Rwizi policing region will be deputized by ACP Clare Nabakka who has been deputizing Enanga ever since commissioner of police (CP) Polly Namaye went for a course at Bwebajja Command and Staff College.

OTHER CHANGES

CP James Ruhweza has been sent to deputize SCP Frank Mwesigwa, the director of operations services.

SCP Stephen Tanui who has Kampala metropolitan police commander has been appointed deputy director Fire and Rescue Services. He will deputize AIGP Fadhir Kamali.

CP Sarah Kibwika who has been commandant Professional Standards Unit (PSU) has been appointed commissioner in charge of human resources management (HRM).

Kibwika has been replaced with SCP Christine Nanding who has been serving as deputy director legal directorate.

