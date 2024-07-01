KAMPALA – His Excellency Abdalla Al Shamsi, the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Uganda, has shared insightful perspectives on the flourishing relationship between Uganda and the UAE.

Speaking to journalists at the UAE Embassy in Kampala on Friday, June 28, Ambassador Al Shamsi said the bond between the two nations is built on a solid foundation of mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests, fostering economic development, security, tourism, and education.

He commended the government of Uganda for welcoming the partnerships and collaboration of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai Royal Family, who is spearheading investments in the Aviation Industry, Oil and Gas sector among others.

Ambassador Al Shamsi says the UAE stands as a significant trading partner and investor in Uganda, with frequent high-level visits and engagements strengthening their ties. Notable investments include the state-of-the-art Busoga International Polytechnic College, a 1 Gigawatt Solar Power Station, and the ongoing construction of Kidepo International Airport and tourist hotels within Kidepo National Park. He cites the increase in flights between the two countries, with over 23 weekly flights operating between the UAE and Entebbe, and the growth in trade exchange, which has increased from $1.4 billion in 2019 to over $3.8 billion in 2023.

The Ambassador expressed his optimism for the future of UAE-Uganda relations, anticipating increased trade and economic growth, and highlighting the potential of the tourism sector, with the construction of tourist hotels within Kidepo National Park.

With increased air connectivity and a substantial rise in international travelers, the future of UAE-Uganda relations appears promising, poised for a doubling of trade exchange in the coming years.

As their partnership continues to grow and flourish, both nations anticipate a future of mutual benefit and friendship.

Full interview:

QN: What was the significance of your attendance at Uganda’s Hero’s Day celebration?

ANS: The Hero’s Day celebration in Uganda is a profound occasion to honor the country’s heroes and their contributions to national unity and development. I am proud as well to have witnessed the awarding of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai ruling family, with the Distinguished Order of the Crested Crane 1st Class Medal, which highlighted his contributions in Uganda and the strong ties between the UAE and Uganda.

QN: How does your presence at the event reflect the relationship between the UAE and Uganda?

ANS: Our attendance at Hero’s Day underscores the deep and growing relationship between the UAE and Uganda. I am pleased to have joined the President and the Speaker of Parliament in laying wreaths to pay respect and tribute to gallant men and women who sacrificed their lives for the sake of total peace, unity, prosperity and development in Uganda. By being part of this important national event, we reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening diplomatic and cultural ties with the Republic of Uganda.

QN: How is the general relationship between Uganda and UAE?

ANS: The relationship between Uganda and the UAE is strong and growing stronger, its characterized by mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests. The UAE is a major trading partner for Uganda, with investments in tourism, real estate, renewable energy, finance and telecommunications. Frequent high-level visits and engagements reflect the commitment to deepening these ties. The partnership spans economic development, security, tourism, and education, enhancing regional stability and prosperity. For example, but not limited, The UAE established and donated Busoga International Polytechnic College, the most modern of its kind in East Africa, in September 2021 in Jinja eastern Uganda within the framework of enhancing economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries, through training young minds (males and females) and qualifying them professionally to enable them contribute positively to the national economy after graduation.

The Establishment of Clean Energy Systems, in this case construction of 1 Gigawatt Solar Power Station by Masdar.

We believe that investing in Agriculture and Renewable Energy, will boost relations between our two countries.

The governments of Uganda and UAE have signed an MoU through the Ministry of Works and Transport and Civil Aviation Authority, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities and Uganda Wildlife Authority, and Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to construct Kidepo International Airport near Kidepo National Park and Construct Tourist Hotels within Kidepo National Park to boost the tourism sector and the economy of Uganda. H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, the Chairman of the Chamber told the President that the construction of the Airport is set to start in August, 2024, and he promised to deliver good work on time.

The number of flights between the two countries also has increased to more than 23 weekly flights through Emirates Airlines, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia and Uganda Airlines, which has led to a significant increase in international travelers between the two countries. In addition to that, the volume of trade exchange between the two countries increased from 1.4 billion US dollars in 2019 to more than 3.8 billion US dollars in 2023, and we look forward to an addition of more than doubling it in the coming years.

QN: How do you see the future of UAE-Uganda relations evolving after this event?

ANS: The future of UAE-Uganda relations is very promising, and events like Hero’s Day, Annual investment conventions and exhibitions only strengthen our bond. Attending the celebration and witnessing the medal ceremony reinforce our shared commitment to progress and collaboration. We look forward to expanding our partnership in various fields, continuing to build a future of mutual benefit and friendship.

QN: What impact do you anticipate from Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum’s investments in Uganda?

ANS: The UAE Investments in Uganda as described above: The Kidepo International Airport Project, The Masdar Renewable Energy Power Development Project and other projects in education, tourism, finance and telecommunication sectors in addition to those of H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum will significantly impact on other key development sectors in the country. For example the Aviation Industry will enhance Air Cargo Capacity and Connectivity. The Energy Sector will accelerate advanced technology, capital development and job creation. The Agricultural Sector will experience development in modern techniques and improved logistics to boost productivity and food security. In logistics, streamlined supply chains will reduce costs and improve efficiency. These investments will spur economic growth, improve living standards, and strengthen Uganda-UAE ties.

