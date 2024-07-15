KAMPALA – Police have warned Ugandans to desist from ‘uncontrolled demonstrations’ in which they are mobilizing each other to march to parliament on July 23, 2024.

In a social media campaign under hashtags Match2Parliament and AnitaMustGo, the youths decry gross corruption in the House that is mandated to fight for the rights of a common person.

In a statement, police say that unidentified organizers have circulated placards urging people to gather on all Kampala streets on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 but the time of commencement and organizational details are unclear.

“Given the lack of transparency and potential for disorder, the police strongly warn against proceeding with this match,” said Rusoke Kituuma – Police Spokesperson.

“Uganda Police Force is issuing a clear warning against attempts to incite violence or breach public order through uncontrolled demonstrations,” he added.

Police note that whereas the right to a peaceful protest will be respected, they “will not tolerate attempts to incite public disorder.”

They urged persons who wish to exercise their rights such as the right to assembly and demonstrate to always work collaboratively with it to ensure that they don’t aid persons of ulterior motives to hijack these expressions to accomplish criminal intentions.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

