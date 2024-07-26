KAMPALA, UGANDA – CFAO Mobility Uganda has launched the highly anticipated Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 250 series in the Ugandan market, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the iconic Land Cruiser brand.

At a media event held at Kyadondo Rugby Club, CFAO Mobility Uganda showcased the latest addition to the Toyota Land Cruiser family, which boasts exceptional off-road capability, premium features, and a new Electric Power Steering (EPS) system.

Edwin Muhumuza, Country Sales Manager at CFAO Mobility said the new Land Cruiser Prado 250 series retains its legendary Land Cruiser DNA with added exciting new technology giving it exceptional performance both on and off the road,

“The new design is a fusion of heritage and modernity, and it has an unmistakably bold, powerful image. The firm, solid stance provides an overwhelming feeling of stability, which tells you that this is a Land Cruiser. We are confident that this model will resonate strongly with our Ugandan customers, offering them the confidence to traverse any terrain easily,” he said.

The vehicle features a formidable 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, delivering 150 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque, paired with a new 8-speed automatic gearbox. Safety features include curtain shield airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Downhill Assist Control (DAC).

To celebrate the launch, CFAO Mobility Uganda is offering a limited number of Land Cruiser Prado First Edition vehicles, featuring retro-inspired circular headlights and exclusive badging. Customers can also enjoy a complimentary 5-year service package or 100,000km, backed by Toyota’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Key features

The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (250 Series) has arrived in Uganda, offering significant improvements over its predecessor. As a Ugandan buyer, it’s essential to understand the features, capabilities, and benefits of this iconic off-roader to make an informed decision.

Powertrain and Performance

The Land Cruiser Prado is powered by Toyota’s renowned 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain delivers impressive responsiveness at low revs, ensuring a sophisticated driving experience. With 150 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque, the Prado 250 Series offers improved performance compared to its predecessor, making it well-suited for Uganda’s challenging terrain.

Off-Road Capability

The Land Cruiser Prado features a full-time 4WD system with TORSEN LSD on the center differential, providing efficient off-road driving performance on rough roads. The degree of freedom in front and rear driving torque distribution has been expanded, achieving greater driving stability. With a wading depth of 700 mm and an approach and departure angle of 32° and 25° respectively, the Prado 250 Series can handle Uganda’s toughest off-road conditions, surpassing the capabilities of its predecessor.

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

The new model is the first in the Land Cruiser line-up to feature Electric Power Steering (EPS), reducing kickback during off-road driving and ensuring ease of handling on and off the road. This feature is a significant improvement over the previous model, which lacked EPS.

Safety Features

The Land Cruiser Prado boasts an array of new active and passive safety features, including additional side, knee, and curtain airbags, advanced traction control system featuring Toyota’s ATRAC off-road function, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Downhill Assist Control (DAC). These features are a significant upgrade over the previous model, providing enhanced safety for drivers and passengers.

Interior and Comfort

The Prado 250 Series offers a premium interior with leather seats, power moonroof, ventilated seats, and a new infotainment system, ensuring a comfortable driving experience. Compared to its predecessor, the new model offers improved interior space and comfort features.

The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (250 Series) is an excellent choice for Ugandan buyers seeking a capable and comfortable off-roader. With its improved fuel-efficient powertrain, advanced features, and enhanced off-road capabilities, it stands as a worthy successor to its predecessors and a capable alternative to the Land Cruiser 76 5-door.

Compared to previous versions, the Prado 250 Series offers significant upgrades in performance, off-road capability, safety features, and interior comfort. Whether navigating city streets or tackling harsh conditions, the Land Cruiser Prado ensures a safe and secure journey.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

