KAMPALA, UGANDA – Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba, Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, has decorated five newly promoted Brigadier Generals and eighteen Colonels of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya.

The promoted officers were commended for their unwavering dedication and remarkable contribution to national defence. Gen Muhoozi highlighted their exceptional teamwork, resilience, and integrity in leadership, stating that their promotion is a recognition of their past achievements and a vote of confidence in their potential to continue leading the country.

Gen Muhoozi reminded the officers of the responsibilities and expectations that come with their new ranks, emphasizing that they carry the weight of greatness of the military and the unwavering support and respect of their colleagues, subordinates, and family. He urged them to continue serving with dedication, as the nation looks up to them for protection and defence.

Brig Gen Wilberforce Sserunkuma, Deputy Commander 3 Infantry Division, spoke on behalf of the promoted officers, expressing gratitude to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Commander-in-Chief, and UPDF leadership for the promotions. He acknowledged the support and encouragement from their families, recognizing the time spent away from home due to operations, training, and deployments.

The ceremony was attended by senior UPDF officials, including Lt Gen Sam Okiding, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces; Lt Gen Charles Okidi, Commander UPDF-Air Force; Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, Commander Land Force; Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba, Chief of Joint Staff; and Ms. Edith Butuuro, Under Secretary for Finance and Administration.

The promotions and decorations underscore the UPDF’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding exceptional leadership and service, as the military continues to play a vital role in maintaining national security and stability.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

