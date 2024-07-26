KAMPALA – The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force to drive the adoption of AI in the communications sector. The task force, launched by Dr. Dorothy Okello, Chairperson of the UCC Board, aims to develop a comprehensive framework for integrating AI into Uganda’s communications industry.

The 17-member committee, chaired by Michael Bamwesigye, comprises experts from the IT and academic sectors, including Ronald Bakakimpa, Geoffrey Sengendo, Eng. Rebecca Mayanja, Joseph Kizito, Arnold Mujuni, Rebecca Mukite, Meddy Kaggwa, Prof. Jude Lubega, Dr. Drake Mirembe, Dr. Joyce Nakatamba Nabende, Dr. Hillary Kasedde, and Dr. Seith Mugume. Dr. Abudu-Sallam Waiswa, UCC’s head of legal, will provide legal counsel advice to the committee.

The task force will focus on technical aspects, including investigating the latest AI technologies, assessing infrastructure requirements, and addressing data management practices and cybersecurity measures. They will also review existing laws and regulations related to AI, identify gaps and challenges, and explore ethical considerations and international best practices.

In addition, the task force will evaluate consumer awareness and understanding of AI technologies, assess the impact of AI on consumer rights and privacy, and develop strategies to protect consumers. They will also analyze the economic impact of AI on job creation, productivity, and overall economic growth, identify educational needs, and encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in AI-related fields.

“The Board recognizes the significance of AI in transforming the communications industry,” Dr. Okello stated. “We must seize this opportunity to move forward and leverage the potential of AI to drive innovation and growth.”

“I want to emphasize that we are fully aligned with the Executive Director’s approach to AI. I also want to commend the Executive Director for recognizing the vital role of academia in this regulatory process,” she added.

Dr. Okello also urged academia to seize this opportunity and do the best job possible.

According to Nyombi Thembo, UCC Executive Director AI has the potential to transform many operational aspects of lives but in Uganda, experts have been relatively quiet about it despite its growing global significance.

As a regulator, we recognize the importance of catching up,” he said tasking the committee to significantly highlight the benefits of AI adoption in Uganda.

He talked about improved efficiency and productivity in various industries, enhanced customer experience and service delivery, increased innovation and competitiveness, and job creation and economic growth. However, there are also alleged challenges associated with AI adoption, including job displacement and unemployment, cybersecurity risks and data privacy concerns, and ethical considerations and potential biases in AI decision-making.

The UCC urged the academia to ensure the benefits of AI outweigh the alleged challenges to ensure Ugandans get the best feel.

Michael Bamwesigye, Chairman of the AI Task Force Committee, emphasized the need for a balanced approach. “We must passionately pursue AI, exploring both its opportunities and challenges. Our goal is to develop a comprehensive framework that addresses these challenges and ensures that AI adoption benefits all Ugandans.”

The task force has been given 90 days to develop a concept note that will inform the UCC’s advisory to the government on AI adoption and utilization. With the launch of this task force, Uganda takes a significant step towards harnessing the potential of AI to drive innovation and growth in the communications sector.

