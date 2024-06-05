KAMPALA, UGANDA – WWF Uganda and Nile Breweries Ltd have successfully restored a 27km stretch of River Rwizi, a vital watercourse supporting over 2.5 million people in Uganda’s southwest. The partnership aims to address water security issues, pollution, and degradation in the region.

“The River Rwizi is a lifeline for countless communities and industries, and its degradation poses significant risks to the region’s well-being,” said Ivan Tumuhimbiise, Country Director, WWF Uganda.

The restoration project has demarcated 270 hectares, restored 18.3 hectares, and implemented soil and water conservation measures. Over 1,000 households have benefited from alternative livelihood opportunities and clean drinking water through installed rain harvesting systems.

“The restoration of River Rwizi is a critical step towards ensuring water security and sustainability in the region. By working together, we can achieve meaningful impact and safeguard the future of this vital ecosystem,” Tumuhimbiise emphasized on Tuesday June 4.

“The project’s focus on community-based adaptation and ecosystem-based approaches is crucial in addressing the socio-economic impacts of environmental degradation. By engaging local communities and promoting sustainable practices, we can create a ripple effect of positive change.”

Tumuhimbiise highlighted the project’s achievements, saying, “The success of this project is a testament to the power of collaboration and community-led conservation. We are proud to have supported the restoration of River Rwizi and look forward to continued partnership and impact in the region.”

“Our goal is to have 100% of our communities in high-stress areas show measurable improvement in water availability and quality,” said Adu Rando, the NBL Managing Director. “By rehabilitating the catchment area, we are addressing not only the environmental degradation but also the socio-economic impacts on the communities.”

The initiative has created alternative livelihood opportunities for 1,076 households and installed nine rain harvesting systems for clean drinking water. By next year, over 5,000 households are expected to benefit from access to clean water.

