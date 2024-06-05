KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Uganda Martyrs Day celebration held on June 3rd at Namugongo, Nakiyanja, and Mamre Prayer Center has been deemed a resounding success, with over 3.5 million participants, including foreign delegations, secured by joint security agencies.

“The Leadership of the Joint Security Agencies would like to once again, applaud all security personnel and stakeholders, who in their areas of responsibility, enabled a very peaceful, safe and secure, Uganda Martyrs Day Celebration,” said SCP Enanga Fred, Police Spokesperson.

The event was largely peaceful and successful, thanks to the collaborative efforts of security personnel and stakeholders. “Our special thanks go to H.E. The President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the First Lady, Mama Janet Kataha Museveni, for the massive support and contribution to the organizers and for their full participation as Chief Guests,” added Enanga.

A total of 415 suspects were arrested, with 165 screened out for court, and 38 children reported missing, with 29 reunited with their parents. Efforts to reunite the remaining nine children are ongoing.

“The fact that our policing philosophy of working together is always successful, we shall continue with the same approach to make our country, a nicer, safe place to live in and also visit,” Enanga emphasized.

The joint security team, comprising various units and agencies, worked together to ensure a safe and secure environment for the pilgrims. “We congratulate all the pilgrims who trekked the long distances from Kenya, DRC, Rwanda, and Nebbi, Gulu, Kisoro, Rubanda, Bukwo, Tororo, Kasese, Bunyangabo, to renew their faith,” Enanga said.

The Uganda Martyrs Day celebration is an annual religious pilgrimage that commemorates the martyrdom of Christian converts in the 19th century.

“The Joint Security Personnel were very alert and professional, in the many roles they carried out, before, during and after the pilgrimage,” Enanga said. “We continue to thank the organizers at the Catholic Site, Anglican Site, and at Mamre Prayer Center.”

From the Catholic Site, the main celebrant, His Grace Raphael P’Mony Wokorach, the Archbishop-elect of Gulu Archdiocese and former Bishop of Nebbi Diocese, was thanked. At the Anglican Shrine, Dr. Henry Ndukuba, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, who led the celebrations, was also thanked. The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Steven Kazimba Mugalu, was the keynote speaker. At Mamre Prayer Center, the prayers were led by Rt. Rev. Bishop Kibuuka Jacinto.

“We do further thank the leadership of Kiira Municipality, the local community in Namugongo and the surrounding areas, the LCs, friends of police like Sheikh Umaru Yusuf Sekagya, who availed space at Munawala mosque, for all your level of patience and welcoming spirit,” Enanga said.

The Police Spokesperson commended the teamwork and professionalism of the security personnel, stating that the success of the event reinforces the effectiveness of their policing philosophy. “Once again, it was a great success for the Joint Security Agencies and all stakeholders to deliver a peaceful, safe, and secure religious pilgrimage, in commemoration of the Uganda Martyrs,” Enanga concluded.

