KAMPALA – Different studies have proved that malaria in slum dwellers, especially in unsprayed homes remains 7 times higher than the rest of the other residences.

Given the nature of these places, these places serve as breeding and habitat sites for malaria mosquitoes.

Maimuna Nalukwago, a resident of Katanga says garbage collection has for decades remained one of their biggest challenges.

“We have a great challenge of people who litter anywhere and we cannot talk about them. When you talk, it fuels a very big hatred. We need to get a voice.”

“When it comes to menstrual hygiene, girls have no aid, they cannot afford pads which worsens their situation,” she added.

She says many of them, especially the children have fallen sick because they can’t protect themselves as old people.

Nalukwago encouraged parents to teach their children about both environmental and personal hygiene.

These challenges, especially malaria brought Precious Baba, an American student to organise a cleanup exercise and to sensitize the community on keeping themselves rubbish-free.

“During the course of my education, especially in epidemiology, I saw some malaria high-risk countries and Uganda was one of them. So, I decided to come in and help with the cleanup exercise.”

She noted that during her class of research into Uganda, she went to places that had high malaria rates and Katanga popped up. “So, I decided to get to action and help out the communities.”

Precious called on the government to come in and help the community get a clean source of water, but also provide trash for garbage collection.

“The stagnant water affects the community with malaria, cholera, dysentery, a lot of diseases. I hope the government, NGOs, the community chiefs, come in and help the community out.”

Sharon Kemigisha, Woman Council, Wandegeya commended Precious for the aid in fighting malaria through sensitizing people on what should be done.

“As Katanga, we are challenged with rubbish storage. Residents just throw rubbish anywhere in the corridors because Kampala Capital City Authority removed the bins where people used to dump rubbish.”

She added, as you maybe aware, here we don’t have personal toilets, all toilets are paid for and because these are marginalized communities, people find themselves without any money for that. That has also increased cases of different diseases.”

She also decried poor water sources, and lack of a health center.

