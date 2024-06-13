KIBOGA – Nakyeyune Madinah, a 42-year-old traditional female healer in Kirurumba cell, Kiboga town council, Kiboga district has been arrested over suspected murder of a child.

Namanda Oliver, 11, was a pupil at FAIR way Nursery school resident of Buzibwera cell Kiboga District.

Police say the deceased left home on June 10, 2024 at about 2200hrs to Kiboga town vending boiled fresh boiled maize but did not return home.

“Case was reported to police on 11.06.2024 and search efforts immediately started,” said police in a statement.

Accordingly, 12th day June 2024 at around 1130 hrs body parts of Namanda were seen by a young boy that had gone to collect some grass for animals before the police were informed.

“At the scene of crime internal organs including lungs, heart amongst others had been removed out of the body. The abdomen was cut off from the legs and taken away. However the two legs were all abandoned at the crime scene.”

Police Canine dog led them into a shrine at Kirurumba cell belonging to Nakyeyune Madinah leading to her arrest.

Police urged parents to be cautious about their children’s safety in and outside home.

