KAMPALA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a high-level meeting between Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs), John Mulimba, and UNDP Resident Representative, Ms. Nwanne Vwede-Obahor. The meeting aimed to strengthen diplomatic ties and discuss collaborative efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable development in Uganda.

Mulimba welcomed Ms. Nwanne Vwede-Obahor, expressing Uganda’s appreciation for UNDP’s commitment to the country’s development. The UNDP representative reaffirmed their dedication to supporting Uganda’s progress.

The discussions focused on initiatives to combat climate change and enhance agricultural sustainability. Both parties recognized Uganda’s crucial role as a food basket in the region and explored ways to bolster agriculture, particularly through projects supporting women’s groups and the cassava value chain production. UNDP committed to providing equipment and funding for these initiatives, which received strong support from the Ugandan government.

The meeting also highlighted UNDP’s support across various sectors, including natural resources, trade, tourism, and minerals. Mulimba emphasized the importance of collaboration between UNDP and the Ugandan government in achieving shared development goals. Ms. Nwanne Vwede-Obahor echoed this sentiment, underscoring UNDP’s longstanding partnership with Uganda and its commitment to furthering mutual objectives.

Both parties explored new areas of cooperation, particularly in promoting regional integration within the East African Community (EAC). Mulimba highlighted Uganda’s efforts to engage border communities and manage cross-border natural resources, with potential for joint initiatives with UNDP’s support.

The meeting demonstrated the strong partnership between Uganda and UNDP, committed to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development in Uganda.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

