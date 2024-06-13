Buganda Kingdom clan leaders will receive UGX 200 million from President Museveni ostensibly to promote cultural development and wealth creation.

The development was confirmed during a recent meeting with President Museveni at State House Entebbe. The meeting was brokered by junior ICT and National Guidance minister Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, a former Opposition stalwart and minister in the kingdom.

The website understands that the State House meeting was a follow-up to a previous interaction between the two parties last year, where the clan leaders requested land from Mr. Museveni, which he agreed to provide. The clan leaders expressed their desire to construct two buildings on the 2.2-acre land gifted by the President, which will house cultural resource centers, including a museum and a theatre.

All previous meetings by the Clan Leaders with president Museveni has been condemned by the Kingdom

Last year, the Katikkiro of Buganda said it was a mistake for the clan leaders to meet President Museveni without royal sanction.

Responding to queries from members of the Lukiiko about the meeting, Mr Mayiga said neither he nor Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi were aware of meetings before they happened.

Mayiga said whatever the leaders discussed were personal initiatives because any official discussions between the Central Government and Buganda go through his office.

A read-out of the early June meeting issued by the Presidential Press Unit indicated that Museveni pledged to give the clan leaders with UGX. 200 million.

Museveni is said to have pleadged to support the construction of the buildings using the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade.

