Beneath the world’s oceans, a clandestine game of espionage is playing out. Nations allege each other of manipulating submarine cables for intelligence collection and geopolitical tactics. China is reportedly engaged in extensive espionage activities against the US and the West.

In May 2024, the Biden administration purportedly cautioned tech titans in Silicon Valley, including Meta and Google, who have made substantial investments in submarine cables, regarding the perceived risks associated with Chinese vessels dedicated to cable repair.

US officials are worried that China might disrupt or intercept undersea communications cables, which handle 95 percent of global online traffic, to extract a wide range of information, spanning from personal data to intellectual property and sensitive military intelligence.

Below the expansive oceans of the world lies a sophisticated network of infrastructure crucial to the modern economy. Undersea cables, once a novelty, now form a complex grid essential to our digital era, facilitating global commerce and communication at its core.

In the early part of 2024, ‘Tele geography’ has charted the underwater terrain, uncovering an impressive total of 574 submarine cables that are either active or in the planning stages worldwide. These cables collectively stretch almost 1.4 million kilometres, underscoring the global demand for constant connectivity. Yet, this level of interconnectivity also exposes the infrastructure to a range of risks such as espionage, unintentional harm from human actions, intentional destruction, and geopolitical conflicts.

The optical fibre communication system, a wonder of modern technology, is at the core of this undersea transformation. It has revolutionized the way we send and receive information. With the use of fibre-optic technology, these contemporary cables provide unmatched speed, dependability, and cost-effectiveness, far surpassing the abilities of conventional satellite connections.

This undersea infrastructure, however, serves as more than just an information highway; it’s a strategic resource that supports both economic and national security concerns. Amid the obscure realm of undersea cables and covert operations, the ominous presence of marine spying adds another layer of complexity.

Limited information suggests that certain nations are engaging in the training of whales for espionage purposes. This serves as a stark reminder of the expanding undersea infrastructure and the nascent dangers that hide beneath the ocean waves, necessitating inventive approaches to mitigate them.

Submarine cables hold a strategic importance that extends beyond mere commercial interests, intertwining with geopolitical shifts and matters of national security. The control and implementation of these submarine cables have emerged as hotspots of geopolitical tension, calling for increased alertness and collaboration to protect this vital infrastructure.

In 2018, Australia put a halt to Huawei, a Chinese tech giant, from installing a cable linking the nation with the Solomon Islands, due to apprehensions about giving the Chinese government access to its networks. Fast forward to June 2020, a US national security committee voiced concerns over an 8000-mile cable venture backed by Google, Facebook Inc., and a Chinese associate, with the goal of linking Hong Kong and the US. The committee contended that this could pave the way for unparalleled espionage opportunities for the Chinese government by intercepting internet traffic.

The undersea cable sector is at the crossroads of geopolitics, national security, and the expanding requirements of the digital economy. Major tech companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft are the main beneficiaries of these cables globally, drawn by their substantial capacity. With the rise in data traffic, the demand for communication cables is skyrocketing. As a result, companies are making substantial investments in these cables to meet the growing need for data-centric services, thereby driving market expansion.

For example, Google lays claim to 16,790 kilometres of international submarine cable, and in collaboration with Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft, they cover a total of 102,362 kilometres. Facebook has ownership over 92,874 kilometres, Amazon over 30,556 kilometres, and Microsoft over 6,605 kilometres.

In the future, the rivalry among leading tech corporations in the submarine cable industry is set to escalate. This is to cater to the increasing need for services such as Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, and streaming, which require high bandwidth and low latency.

Although the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) provides a legal structure for managing activities in the marine world, including the protection of submarine cables, it falls short of addressing all needs. In this obscure domain, where the streams of global trade and communication intersect with the undercurrents of spying and power struggles, the contest for dominance over the undersea territory continues unabated.

The preservation of submarine cables goes beyond merely guaranteeing economic stability; it’s also about securing national safety. The necessity for international collaboration cannot be overstated.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

