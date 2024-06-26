NAIROBI, KENYA – JUNE 26, 2024: The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has launched the Africa Conservation Forum 2024, bringing together over 500 delegates to address the continent’s pressing biodiversity, conservation, and sustainable development challenges.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Dr. Alfred Mutua, emphasized the crucial role of local communities in effective conservation efforts. “For conservation to be truly effective and sustainable, we must ensure that local communities are not only involved but are also primary beneficiaries,” he stressed.

He also acknowledged the challenges facing Kenya’s conservation efforts, including human-wildlife conflicts and inadequate funding, and called for innovative partnerships to address these issues: “Kenya, with its rich biodiversity, is actively implementing the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, focusing on locally-led and appropriate solutions for nature and people.”

IUCN President Razan Al Mubarak welcomed the growing recognition of inclusive conservation in Africa, noting that “as a Union, we are glad to see the growing recognition of the need for inclusive conservation in the African region, and the engagement of so many different organisations and individuals in achieving our common goal of ensuring equity, justice and rights during its implementation.”

IUCN Director General Grethel Aguilar emphasized the importance of collective action, stating, “It is the first time we are holding a forum as one African continent, and I know this was the correct decision, because the voices of Africa are better and stronger together. People must be at the centre of our actions. United, we can create solutions that help people and nature thrive, recognising the rights of Indigenous peoples and local communities.”

Dr. David Obura, Chair of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services and Director of CORDIO East Africa, emphasized the need for transformative responses to the biodiversity and climate crisis in Africa, stating: “We need to create transformative responses to the biodiversity and climate crisis in Africa. Fostering cooperation and dialogue across countries and sectors is of utmost importance if we are to help nature bounce back.”

The three-day forum features high-level panels comprising African government representatives, scientific experts, Indigenous peoples, and local community representatives, addressing critical conservation challenges and trends in Africa.

