KAMPALA, UGANDA – I&M Bank Uganda’s CEO, Robin Bairstow, has outlined key milestones achieved by the bank ahead of its Golden Jubilee celebrations on June 28, 2024.

“The other key milestone was the culture change. When we took over, we had various cultures in the bank – we had people who were formerly Orient Bank staff; then the new-to-bank staff, as well as a few other people from I&M Group, especially at the board level. We had three groups of people that needed to be aligned to a single culture- the I&M Culture. So, our first point of call was not spending money on new infrastructure and so on but was to make sure that the people were all aligned,” Bairstow noted.

Bairstow highlighted the successful merger with Orient Bank, cultural transformation, and significant investments in technology and infrastructure. He emphasized the importance of customer care and the bank’s family-oriented vision, which sets it apart from other financial institutions.

“The tagline for the 50-year celebration couldn’t be more appropriate than for our business here in Uganda and that’s Strong Foundation, Future Focus which is what we’ve just built,” Bairstow said.

The bank has made significant strides in building a vibrant brand, aligning staff to a single culture, and investing in new infrastructure and technology. The merger with Orient Bank, which was approved in April 2021, has been a key milestone in the bank’s journey.

Bairstow noted that the cultural transformation was a crucial aspect of the merger, as it brought together staff from different backgrounds and aligned them to a single culture. This was achieved through the PAMOJA initiative, which was a smooth process despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Although we portray a very professional image, at our heart we are a family-oriented business. What makes us different is the fact that we are a bank with a soul, that we need a good corporate vision, a good strategy, a good set of values, but deep down we are a family bank,” Bairstow noted.

In addition to the cultural transformation, the bank has invested heavily in technology and infrastructure. This includes a new switch provider, a new core banking system (Finacle), a new treasury system, and a new card system (MasterCard).

Looking ahead, I&M Bank plans to expand its reach, invest in more technology, and introduce new products and services. The bank is currently looking for new premises in several outlets in Uganda and plans to launch credit cards and online remote onboarding for customers.

The bank’s journey is a testament to its strong foundation and future focus, as it continues to grow and serve the Ugandan market. The Golden Jubilee celebrations will be a significant milestone in the bank’s history, marking 50 years of operation in Uganda.

