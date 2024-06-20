KAMPALA – The Uganda People’s Defence Force – UPDF has announced further recruitment into the UPDF in addition to the just-ended recruitment of S.4 leavers.

This category targets those who completed Advanced level and university, aged between 18 and 28 years.

In a statement issued by Brigadier General – Felix M Kulayigye – Defence Spokesperson, S.6 leavers should have done sciences with at least a principal pass in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Geography, plus subsidiaries.

Preferably, the combinations needed include; PEM, PCM, PCB, BCM, and MEG.

Those who finished university should have a Degrees or Diplomas in Civil Engineering, Telephone Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Computer Engineering, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Cyber Security, Computer Forensics, Computer Science, Aero Space, Masons, Electricians, Painters, Specialized fabricators, Carpenters, Heavy Engineering Equipment Operators, and Heavy Engineering Equipment Mechanics.

The applications will be done on the UPDF website www.updf.go.ug/careers/ and will last 14 days effective today, 19th June up to 3rd July.

“From 4th July up to 10th July the applications will be scrutinized and uploaded on the website for successful applications.”

“From 11th July to 14 July, the successful applicants will be uploaded on the website,” Kulaigye added.

“The candidates that will find their names on the website will report to the Land Forces Headquarters in Bombo for screening on the 15th of July. The screening includes medical and physical fitness tests. The screening exercise will take place from 15th July 2024.”

He noted that successful applicants will report to Bombo with the National Identity card and letters from LCI and LCII Chairpersons, GISO and DISO.

