KAMPALA – The Speaker, Anita Among has directed the Police to summon Members of Parliament under investigation, through her.

While chairing the plenary sitting on Wednesday, Among said that she was aware that some MPs are under arrest and are undergoing investigation but uncomfortable with the re-arrest of Busiki County MP, Paul Akamba.

Akamba, who together with colleagues Cissy Namujju – Lwengo District Woman MP and Yusuf Mutembuli – Bunyole East MP are facing corruption charges for allegedly soliciting a bribe from the Uganda Human Rights Commission boss Mariam Wangadya was re-arrested outside the Anti-Corruption court on Friday.

“These investigations are part of the evidence-gathering process. Just as we believe in evidence-based legislation, we support evidence-based prosecution,” she said

“This should be within the confines of the law at all stages and times. I have directed the police to summon you (MPs) through me,” she emphasized.

Among informed the House that Parliament will receive a report on the investigations, especially on the brutal arrest of the MPs.

The Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi reiterated the need for the police and investigating bodies to uphold the rule of law during arrests.

“We are glad that the fight against graft is taking shape. It’s been five days since Hon. Paul Akamba was arrested but the police and his lawyers do not know where he is,” Ssenyonyi said.

In another development, the Speaker condemned the Police for spraying teargas at MPs who had gone on an oversight visit to the Lubigi wetland area as the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) evicted illegal occupants.

“The LoP was doing his oversight role around Hoima road and his team was tear-gassed. It was not called for,” Among added.

Among said that even though Parliament has no authority to interfere in the independent functions of other authorities, they should do their work properly.

“For someone to set up a place in a wetland while you are watching and then you come later to demolish, then we have a problem”, she stressed.

Ssenyonyi wondered why the police sprayed them with teargas yet he had been requested by the locals to meet them.

“I went on a fact-finding mission to listen to the people; I had not gone to tell them (NEMA) to stop,” he said.

He tasked government to explain why it was applying double standards and selectively demolishing structures.

“Police and fuel stations are also located where the demolitions took place, but they were spared,” Ssenyonyi added.

The Speaker directed the Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) to have meet NEMA officials and present a report to the House.

