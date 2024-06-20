The Buganda Kingdom Premier, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, has praised I&M Bank Uganda for its dedication to community welfare and development. In a congratulatory message ahead of the bank’s 50-year celebrations, the Katikkiro recognized I&M Bank as a key partner in social good development.

“The Kabaka Birthday Run is one of the most important activities of the Kingdom. This event is always associated with health themes; we started with fistula, then we moved on to sickle cell, and now our focus has been on HIV/AIDS. The special focus came after the appointment of His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II as United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) Goodwill Ambassador,” the Katikkiro said.

“The Kingdom always looks forward to partnering with entities that appreciate meaningful causes. I&M Bank is one of such partners, and we appreciate their partnership very much. In a special way, we also appreciate the bank partnering with the Nnabagereka Fund. The issue of mental health is not much appreciated, because some people think it’s witchcraft or a curse, so we are glad that the Nnabagereka Fund is being deliberate to shine a light on mental health,” Katikkiro Mayiga added.

The Buganda Premier highlighted that the kingdom’s current development priorities include health, education, tourism, and others, all outlined in the kingdom’s five-year strategic plan. “The vision of Buganda aims to position the kingdom as a leader in both social and economic development, ensuring that its people enjoy comprehensive freedoms,” the Katikkiro explained.

“The kingdom’s expansive vision prioritizes the well-being of its citizens, particularly benefiting ordinary individuals striving for improved livelihoods and a higher quality of life. This vision can only be achieved through partnerships with partners like I&M Bank,” the Katikkiro emphasized.

“I would like to congratulate I&M Bank as a person, and in my capacity as the Katikkiro of Buganda, upon making 50 years in the banking industry across East Africa. The World Bank says that most businesses collapse before they hit the five-year mark, so if I&M has been around for 50 years, it’s a clear indicator that it had a very firm foundation. So, I congratulate the founders, the leadership, and members of staff in Uganda and across the region. I can confidently prophecy that I&M will live to see another 50 years,” the Katikkiro remarked.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

