KAMPALA – The Government of Uganda will award the chairman of MBM group who is also a member of Dubai’s royal family Sheikh Juma Al Maktoum, the prestigious Pearl of Africa Grand Master Class One medal on Heroes Day, June 9.

The Heroes Day celebrations, to be held in Mpenja sub-county, Gomba district, will honor 53 individuals who have made significant contributions to Uganda’s development and security.

The theme of this year’s celebrations is “Had our legem a snare Uganda is now a reality,” highlighting the government’s efforts to ensure security and enable national development.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Marktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum will be among 53 individuals honored by President Yoweri Museveni.

Sheik Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Marktoum’s company called Alpha MBM last year made a partnership with Uganda government to develop a $4 billion oil refinery.

That collaboration, as confirmed by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa , marked a crucial step in Uganda’s efforts to process its crude oil domestically.

Uganda’s petroleum reserves, primarily located in the Albertine rift basin along the western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, have been a subject of international interest. Despite the discovery of these reserves over a decade ago, commercial production has been delayed due to various logistical, financial, and political challenges.

The proposed refinery by Alpha MBM, now in advanced stages of preparations for commencement will have the capacity to process 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day, which will propel Uganda to become a significant player in the global oil market.

Uganda’s partnership with Alpha MBM Investments represents a renewed hope for Uganda’s oil industry. The UAE-based firm’s involvement brings not only the required capital but also expertise in developing oil infrastructure, which is crucial for the landlocked nation.

This distinction recognizes Sheikh Juma’s significant contributions to Uganda’s development, particularly in the areas of energy where his efforts have led to the momentum in the in the refinery project that had stalled .

“The Pearl of Africa Grand Master Class One is the highest honor in Uganda, and we are proud to bestow it upon Sheik Mohammed Bin Maktoum Juma for his outstanding contributions to our country’s development,” said Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda. “His efforts in the development of Oil Refinery project will significantly impact the growth of our country.

