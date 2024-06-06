KAMPALA – The Keddi Foundation has flagged off up to 100 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The ceremony, held at the 2K Hotel in Kampala, was attended by believers from various parts of the country who gathered to receive their travel packages.

“I, and the team of Keddi Foundation have flagged off this first group of 100 pilgrims as a result of serving humanity. Many times, we have seen religious people confronting each other for no reason, there far I’m encouraging our pilgrims who are leaving to go and pray for unity and peace both for themselves and the country,” Keddi Foundation CEO, Keddi Steven Eric Zuluba, said.

Sheikh Miradu Kaluuma, a Muslim leader, applauded the Keddi Foundation for its charitable projects, noting, “We are happy as Muslims for this opportunity to the believers, though it’s not the first time for the foundation to offer such kind of support trip and we are proud of Keddi and his team.” He added, “The average trip to the holy land on each pilgrim is estimated at over 20 million, which is a good commitment by the foundation.”

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has cautioned travelers to plan ahead due to the anticipated increase in pilgrims traveling to Mecca, with over 1,600 Muslim pilgrims expected to travel this year.

“I thank also the government for facilitating passport applications through their Muslim travel agencies,” Keddi acknowledged.

The pilgrims, who will travel under the umbrella of Jamarat Travels Company, are expected to depart for Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

This gesture by the Keddi Foundation is seen as a significant contribution to the Muslim community in Uganda, promoting unity and peace among believers.

