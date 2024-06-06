SIRONKO – President Museveni has urged all Ugandans to join the environmental conservation effort to minimize degradation.

In a speech delivered by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja in Sironko, he emphasized the devastating impact of land degradation, particularly the destruction of forests and wetlands, which leads to natural disasters like landslides and mudslides, resulting in loss of lives and property.

The president highlighted the government’s progress in increasing forest cover from 9.5% in 2015 to 13.3% today, with a target of 15% by 2026.

He also announced plans to increase wetland cover from 8.9% in 2019 to 9.3% today, aiming for 15% by 2040 through wetland recovery and restoration.

President Museveni emphasized the importance of transitioning to alternative energy sources to reduce reliance on biomass and save trees.

He mentioned the government’s goal to achieve an electricity generation capacity of 52,481 megawatts by 2040 and an 80% green access rate.

He also promised to eliminate the use of harmful plastic packaging materials and promote affordable cooking gas production through oil drilling.

The event, held at Mafudu Primary School in Sironko District, focused on “Land Restoration for Climate Resilience.”

State Minister for Environment, Beatrice Anywar, urged individuals encroaching on wetlands to vacate before the newly launched Environment Protection Force takes action.

She noted that the force’s inauguration marks a significant advantage in the fight against environmental degradation, which had previously overwhelmed their limited resources.

At the same occasion, the government launched the Environment Protection Force, a 2,000-personnel strong paramilitary unit, to enforce evictions in wetlands and restore order in the environment sector.

“The force’s mandate includes arresting, detaining, investigating, and prosecuting environmental offenders. “We have closed the gaps, and all wetlands are now under government control. It’s no longer business as usual. We have an enhanced force and the necessary tools,” said Ms. Anywar.

Dr. Barirega Akankwasah, Executive Director of NEMA, highlighted the force’s powers, including arrest, detention, investigation, and prosecution.

“We can now deal with individuals engaging in environmental degradation. This is a significant milestone, and we appreciate the government’s support,” said Dr. Akankwasah.

He explained that the Environment Protection Force demonstrates the government’s commitment to environmental conservation.

He also emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in protecting the environment and warned that nature will fight back if humans continue to degrade the environment.

The force which will led by Operational Commander Maj Joshua Karamagi of the UPDF has been directly working closely with NEMA, the police, and the military to enforce environmental laws and restore order in the environmental sector.

Ivan Amanigaruhanga, Executive Director of the Uganda Biodiversity Fund (UBF), emphasized the need for collective responsibility in combating land degradation. He acknowledged NEMA’s efforts as an environmental watchdog but noted that the agency faces challenges, including funding gaps and limited technical and financial capacity.

