BUGOLOBI, UGANDA – The second BilliNowNow (BNN) Youth Summit kicked off today at MoTIV Bugolobi, bringing together young leaders from across Africa and beyond to shape the continent’s future.

The three-day summit, implemented by Reach A Hand Uganda on behalf of Planned Parenthood Global, aims to empower youth to contribute to Agenda 2063, the African Union’s strategic framework for socio-economic development.

Under the theme “Brave and Coordinated Youth Action in Advancing Agenda 2063,” delegates from nine countries, including Kenya, South Sudan, Peru, Ethiopia, Benin, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Uganda, and Rwanda, will discuss critical issues such as sexual and reproductive health, mental health, and advocacy for comprehensive health initiatives.

“While addressing guests and delegates, Hon. Evelyn Anite – the State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatisation, who made an impromptu stopover at the summit – promised to lend her support towards addressing the high taxes levied on the raw materials used to produce sanitary products – which is one of the issues that were raised by the young people as negatively affecting the reproductive and mental health of young girls and women in Africa.”

Achieng Akumu, the Regional Director of Planned Parenthood Global (PP Global), urged the youth to amplify their voices, learn tools for change, and understand their power dynamics for accountability. “This is your opportunity to amplify your voice and learn the tools that will help you embrace your destiny. It’s also very important for you to understand your power dynamic and the role you must play regarding accountability. This is 2024 and young people are the largest population on this continent. How do you own that responsibly and engage with those that hold the power so that you can access and implement your rights?”

The event featured a panel session titled “Echoes of Progress” – which highlighted the achievements and goals of the BNN Movement and urged the youth to prioritize accountability and action.

James Tumusiime, the Country Director of Reach A Hand Uganda, said, “We want to thank PPG for giving us this opportunity once again. We believe that this is an opportunity to learn from one another as several partners have come together to share a lot of the programming that influences and affects the health and wellbeing of young people.”

The delegates from the different countries formed mixed-country groups to foster collaboration and exchange ideas as the summit saw an increase in the number of participating countries from seven last year to nine this year.

Some of the partners include the Hewlett Foundation, Development Dynamics, Mr. & Ms. Ability East Africa, Unique Abilities Foundation of Africa (UAFA), UG Teen, CEHURD, SRHR Alliance Uganda, Samasha, Aquafina Uganda, Kyetume C.B.H.C. Program, and Awesome Mind Speaks.

