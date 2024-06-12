ALGERIA —In a significant display of continental solidarity, African nations gathered in Algiers, Algeria, for the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Africa Union Committee of Ten (C10) to intensify their collective push for reform of the United Nations Security Council.

Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, joined his counterparts from nine other African nations to reaffirm their commitment to a more inclusive and representative UN Security Council.

The ministers expressed concern over the slow pace of reforms, urging collective action to overcome the stagnation.

Gen. Odongo emphasized the need for African unity, stressing that a united front is crucial in achieving comprehensive reform.

He reiterated Uganda’s support for a reformed UN Security Council, free from further delay, to address the long-standing imbalance in global governance.

The C10 meeting reviewed progress made in the ongoing Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) at the United Nations General Assembly and strategized to advance the African Common Position (CAP) on UN Security Council reform, as outlined in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Gen. Odongo held bilateral talks with Algerian officials, including President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Attaf, to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation between the two nations.

The C10 member states, comprising the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Namibia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Uganda, and Zambia, remain resolute in their pursuit of a more equitable representation of African interests in the UN Security Council, promoting a more just and equitable world order.

This meeting marks a significant step in Africa’s quest for a stronger voice in global affairs, as the continent continues to assert its position on the global stage.

