NTUNGAMO – Police have revealed that six people died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries in a road crash that occurred on Wednesday morning on at Kakiika along Ntungamo-Rukungiri Road in Ntungamo District.

The crash involved motor vehicles UBN 337H, a Toyota Hiace (taxi), and UAP 385U, an Isuzu bus belonging to Kasaaba Bus Company.

Kananura Michael, Traffic police spokesperson says the taxi which was coming from Rukungiri to Ntungamo, got a tyre puncture and parked on the right-hand side of the road, leaving part of the vehicle on the tarmac while attempting to fix the tyre, with full lights on.

“Unfortunately, the bus, which was coming from Kampala and heading to Rukungiri, veered off the road and collided head-on with the parked omnibus, instantly killing six people, including the driver, the turn man, and a police officer attached to Nsangi Police Station, and injuring three others.”

“The traffic police responded to the scene immediately and transported the victims to Devine Health & Ntungamo Specialist Medical Centres for medical attention,” he added, noting that the bodies have been conveyed to Rwashameire Health Centre IV for post-mortem examination.

The management of Kasaba buses condoled with the families of those who lost their lives.

They noted that as the taxi maintained full headlights, it had no hazard lights, nor warning triangle or tree branches to show that the Taxi was parked and had a mechanical problem.

“When the bus approached from Rwashamaire side to Rukungiri the bus driver kept left and while negotiating the bend at minimum speed, he noticed a car parked on his very left side, he tried to maneuver but it became impossible and vehicles came into contact, hitting people who had moved out of the taxi to witness tyre changing and the bus went off the road, later it was noted that 6 passed on, no death reported for passengers on the bus, only shock and minor injuries registered in the bus.”

“We regret the incident and shall work with authorities to assist them establish the exact cause of accident. We remain committed to safety on the road as we transport passengers routinely.”

