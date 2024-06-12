KAMPALA, UGANDA – Universal Multipurpose Enterprises, a real estate developer, has launched Crane Heights, a luxurious condominium project in Mbuya, Kampala.

The project, which consists of 9 floors, offers a range of modern apartments and duplexes, catering to diverse needs and budgets. The apartments range from 1-bedroom to 3-bedroom units, with sizes varying from 64 to 165 square meters.

Prices start at UGX 168M for 1-bedroom apartments, UGX 295M for 2-bedroom duplexes, and UGX 353M for 3-bedroom duplexes.

According to the developer, the project is designed to provide luxury living with convenience and style.

Each unit features a balcony, and residents will enjoy amenities such as a children’s play area, swimming pool, gym, security, and a rooftop terrace offering stunning views of the city.

The project’s location, in the heart of Mbuya, provides easy access to the city center and other amenities. The company has also included a shopping center on site, ensuring that residents’ daily needs are met.

Universal Multipurpose Enterprises has announced a 30-month interest-free payment period, making luxury living more accessible. Bookings are ongoing, with a starting deposit of UGX 50M.

The launch of Crane Heights is expected to boost the real estate sector in Uganda, providing a new standard in luxury living.

The project is expected to be completed and ready for occupancy by December 2027.

