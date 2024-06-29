KAMPALA, UGANDA – In a groundbreaking event, the Inter-religious Council of Uganda, in partnership with the Global Peace Foundation, has brought together thousands of people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate the Inter-religious Family Festival 2024. This momentous occasion, held at Kololo Independence Grounds, marks a significant milestone in the country’s history and sets a precedent for global peace and unity.

The festival’s theme, “One Family Under God,” resonated deeply with attendees, who came together to promote a shared vision of a harmonious world. Kambula Milton, Peace Service Ambassador and President of the Global Peace Foundation Uganda Chapter, emphasized the importance of family in achieving this vision.

“The family must be the focus of our programs and national budget,” Milton stressed. “We must prioritize the well-being and stability of families in order to build a peaceful and prosperous society.”

President Yoweri Museveni and Dr. Hyun Jin Preston Moon, Chairman of the Global Peace Foundation, were also present at the event, lending their support to the noble cause. President Museveni emphasized the importance of family values and religious freedom in achieving peace and development in Africa, while Dr. Moon reiterated the need for global peace and unity, citing the African renaissance as a catalyst for change.

The event featured a testament signing ceremony, where participants pledged to uphold the values of unity, compassion, forgiveness, and peace. The ceremony symbolized Uganda’s commitment to promoting a culture of peace and harmony, both nationally and globally.

The festival also provided a platform for sharing best practices in championing family values and exploring ways to address identity-based conflicts, wars, and violence. Attendees included representatives from various religious organizations, civil society groups, and government officials.

This historic event has set a new standard for interfaith dialogue and collaboration, demonstrating Uganda’s dedication to building a more peaceful and united world. As Milton emphasized, “We are truly one family under God, and it is through this understanding that we can achieve a world free of conflict, poverty, and violence.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

