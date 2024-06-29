HOIMA CITY, UGANDA – In a show of immense support, tens of thousands of enthusiastic supporters of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba have converged on Booma grounds in Hoima city to celebrate his appointment as the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF). The highly anticipated event has drawn a massive crowd, with Chairman Toyota Michael Kaguta, the National Vice Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), set to grace the occasion as the chief guest.

As the crowd eagerly awaits Chairman Toyota’s arrival, the atmosphere is electric with excitement. Supporters, clad in vibrant attire, are eager to express their gratitude for General Kainerugaba’s leadership and dedication to the nation. The event promises to be a grand celebration of General Kainerugaba’s achievement, with music, dance, and speeches expected to feature prominently.

The appointment of General Kainerugaba as CDF has been widely hailed as a well-deserved recognition of his service and commitment to the country’s security and stability. His leadership has been instrumental in maintaining peace and security in the region, and his elevation to the top military post is seen as a testament to his capabilities.

As the celebrations unfold, the supporters are expected to showcase their appreciation for General Kainerugaba’s selfless service through songs, dances, and speeches. The event is a testament to the strong bond between General Kainerugaba and his supporters, who have rallied behind him in large numbers to celebrate this significant milestone.

With the stage set and the crowd eagerly waiting, the event promises to be a memorable one, honoring the leadership and dedication of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

