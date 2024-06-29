KAMPALA – The most affordable method to see gorillas in Uganda is to book one of the several gorilla tours that Magical Gorilla Adventures offers. Cheaper gorilla trekking trips that visit Uganda’s Mgahinga National Park or Bwindi Impenetrable National Park are available in both short and lengthy options. If you want to extend your safari experience in Africa, you can also get an offer for lengthy safaris.

To see gorillas in Uganda at the lowest cost, it is recommended to join a group tour.

The majority of Uganda safaris begin and conclude in Entebbe, but Kigali is also a possible starting and finishing point for budget safaris to see gorillas in Uganda.

Best time to book the Cheapest way to See Gorillas in Uganda

The months of October through November and April through May, which are considered off season, are the best times to book cheaper gorilla trekking packages in Uganda because most services are on offer at these times. To ensure that you do not miss out on things like gorilla permits, try to plan your gorilla tours at least a year in advance. If you are reading this blog post right now, you can email them dates and month you would like to trek or visit Mgahinga National Park or Bwindi Impenetrable National Park for gorilla trekking, they will check the availability of all services, including gorilla permits for both locations.

Regarding gorilla permits, they will promptly notify you via email as soon as they ascertain the number of permits available on the designated date. If approved, you will receive instructions on how to fund your gorilla permit with a deposit into our bank account. Payment will be sent into a Dollar account that is managed by Magical Gorilla Adventures. Payments are made by debit card, credit card, bank transfer, and wire transfer; however, the latter incurs a fee that will be disclosed to you.

In order to ensure that you receive the most affordable Uganda gorilla safaris with Magical Gorilla Adventures, you are asked to pay for your gorilla permits in full. Three weeks before to the safari’s start, the remaining amount must be paid.

“We hope that this arrangement will be sufficient to let you plan the remaining funds with confidence, knowing that your gorilla permit—which is the foundation of your spring vacation gorilla safari—has already been purchased and secured.”

One of the few reputable and licensed tour companies in Uganda with access to the Uganda Wildlife Authority’s database for gorilla permits is Magical Gorilla Adventures. They are able to verify gorilla permits’ availability day and night in all sections of Mgahinga and Bwindi Impenetrable National Park when we are in our office. The UWA gorilla permit portal is inaccessible to very few tour providers. As a result, tour operator is able to view, hold, and inform you of the gorilla permit’s availability at any time of day.

After payment is received, they will dispatch a representative to the Uganda Wildlife Authority headquarters in Kampala to complete the payment, obtain a booking ID, and scan and email you the receipt for your records and review. As soon as your gorilla permits are printed, they [tour operator) will pick them up from UWA and store them securely in our office until the day of your spring break gorilla safari excursion with us. Presenting your gorilla permission card at Bwindi on the day of trekking is mandatory as it often contains all the necessary information. It will be with your guide, who will give it to you on your behalf.

What is included in our Cheapest way to See Gorillas in Uganda

All gorilla trekking safaris offered by Magical Gorilla Adventures include transportation to and from Entebbe or Kigali to the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, lodging, and gorilla permits. They like to help with every aspect of the trip or your vacation so that you may travel with us through Africa and have a stress-free vacation because you have trusted the professionals to take care of everything. Let’s examine each element of our gorilla trekking expedition separately.

Gorilla permit in Uganda and what is included or excluded

As previously mentioned, it is now feasible to embark on a gorilla trek without a gorilla permit in either Mgahinga National Park or Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. Are you going to travel to Africa in the spring to witness the mountain gorillas in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park’s jungles? If yes, please get in touch with us right now to reserve your gorilla permit ahead of time and beat out the competition.

A gorilla permit is a card that the Uganda Wildlife Authority issues that gives you access to the one-hour viewing opportunity of endangered mountain gorillas in Mgahinga National Park or Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. Gorilla permits are only good for the date they are reserved; after that, they cannot be used. Verify your availability for the trekking day. Spending an hour with a specific habituated mountain gorilla family is included in this gorilla permit. You are permitted to capture still images and short films during this hour.

Read through our list of dos and don’ts before visiting mountain gorillas. Additionally, you will hear an educational speech from the day’s guide or yourself. In order to assure forest security, the services of a ranger guide and tourism police are also included. The Uganda Wildlife Authority ranger will be armed, most likely with an AK-47, to frighten off any stray animals that might misbehave on the route. Pre-purchased gorilla permits also include park entry costs, which are good for one day and may be used to enter either Mgahinga National Park or Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

Gorilla habituation permit and what is included or excluded.

They can arrange for you to spend more time with mountain gorillas in the impenetrable Bwindi National Park. They suggest that you get a gorilla habituation experience permit, which will allow you to spend up to four hours with mountain gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, rather than the ordinary gorilla trekking permit, which only enables you to spend an hour. Currently, two gorilla families maintained by Uganda Wildlife Authority are situated in the southern Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and are designated for gorilla acclimatization. Unverified rumors further suggest that a second family is being housed in the northern Bwindi Impenetrable National Park to provide for the residents in the Buhoma and Ruhija areas of the Bwindi forest.

Since a portion of your gorilla permit fee goes toward the conservation of mountain gorillas in addition to paying the Ugandan staff and Wildlife Authority, you will receive a certificate in all of the aforementioned scenarios attesting to your past visitation to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park for gorilla trekking and supporting the rare mountain gorillas. You will also help the people by trekking gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, since a portion of the gorilla permit money goes toward community development initiatives including building schools, hospitals, and jobs.

Although a gorilla permit covers the aforementioned advantages, it does not include lodging or transportation to and from Bwindi. To ensure that your gorilla trekking vacation during the spring break goes smoothly, Magical Gorilla Adventures will handle all of your lodging and transportation needs.

Choices of Lodges for the Cheapest way to See Gorillas in Uganda, Rwanda and Congo

Because Magical Gorilla Adventures has relationships with a few lodges in and around Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, we are able to recommend the best place for you to stay during your time there. They will suggest a budget-friendly, Deluxe, or Luxury Lodge based on your financial constraints. There are four divisions of Bwindi: Buhoma, Rushaga, Ruhija, and Nkuringo. We do have at least two possibilities for each of the categories listed in each of the aforementioned regions. Every year, we evaluate our lodges and continue to keep an eye on their operations and customer service by paying them a visit in person and reading Trip Advisor ratings. We will provide you advice based on your budget, so please let us know.

Transport to and from Bwindi Impenetrable National Park

For our affluent customers, Magical Gorilla Adventures has a fleet of luxury land cruisers; for those who choose to travel more affordably without sacrificing comfort, they have customized safari vans. All of our 4×4 cars are specially designed to withstand the rugged terrain of Africa. They are driven by knowledgeable, experienced local driver guides and include drinking water. We will see to it that you have a comfortable and financially responsible trip with us.

Flying to Kigali, Rwanda or Entebbe international Airport, Uganda

Flying into Entebbe or Kigali is one option open to you when scheduling less expensive gorilla trekking vacations in Uganda. Many opt to fly into Kigali and trek the gorillas in the Bwindi mountain range. The main reason for doing this is to avoid the long drives from Entebbe. Please read over our safaris from Kigali to Uganda and reply. Flying into Entebbe allows you to enjoy a scenic drive that pauses at the equator, giving you a chance to see the ankle-long horned cows and the undulating hills of Kigezi. Whichever airport you decide to use, we will assist with transportation to and from Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and airport transfers.

Why plan the Cheapest way to See Gorillas in Uganda with Magical Gorilla Adventures?

Magical Gorilla Adventures has established itself as one of the top tour companies providing genuine and reasonably priced gorilla treks to Mgahinga National Park and Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. We work hard to deliver reliable and current information so you can plan gorilla trekking safaris in Africa during the Spring Holidays. For more information about our service and your options for the Cheapest way to See Gorillas in Uganda, please visit our website. Our staff is available around-the-clock to help you with all the arrangements.

