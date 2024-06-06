Kampala, Uganda – President Yoweri Museveni delivered a State of the Nation address, highlighting Uganda’s economic growth and progress in various sectors.

“The economy is growing steadily, and we are on track to achieve our vision of becoming a middle-income country by 2025,” President Museveni said. “Our economy has grown by 6.5% in the past year, driven by the agriculture, tourism, and construction sectors.”

Agriculture has seen a significant increase in production, with a 15% growth rate in the past year. “Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and we are committed to supporting our farmers to increase production and productivity,” President Museveni emphasized.

Oil production has also boosted foreign exchange earnings, with an increase of $1 billion annually. “Our oil production has increased significantly, and we are now earning $1 billion annually from oil exports,” President Museveni said.

The government has implemented various initiatives to support economic growth, including infrastructure development projects. “We are committed to creating a favorable business environment and attracting more investment to Uganda,” President Museveni said. “Our infrastructure development program is aimed at improving connectivity and facilitating trade.”

The president also highlighted the country’s progress in reducing poverty and improving living standards. “We have made significant progress in reducing poverty, with the percentage of Ugandans living below the poverty line decreasing from 19.7% in 2012 to 14.5% in 2020,” President Museveni said.

President Museveni’s address presented a positive picture of Uganda’s economic performance, with a focus on the country’s progress in key sectors and initiatives to support economic growth.

