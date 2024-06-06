KAMPALA – June 1, 2024, marked a historic day for Ugandan sports and entertainment as Hamz Stadium, formerly Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium, celebrated its grand opening. This iconic event marked a new chapter in the country’s sports and entertainment landscape, showcasing the vision and determination of young mogul Hamis Kiggundu, who undertook the ambitious reconstruction project through his company, Ham Enterprises (U) Ltd, in partnership with the Ugandan Government.

The grand opening event was a spectacle to behold, with a dazzling 10-minute fireworks display that illuminated the Kampala skyline, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening. The excitement was palpable as the 35,000-capacity stadium filled nearly to the brim, with all 40 executive boxes and lounges, priced at 10 million shillings each, completely sold out.

The event featured a diverse range of activities, including football matches, boxing matches, basketball matches, and netball matches. The opening football match saw URA FC triumph over Kitara FC with a 3-0 victory, followed by an official grand opening ceremony accompanied by another spectacular 10-minute fireworks display. The night continued with thrilling performances by top Ugandan artists, including Rema, Eddy Kenzo, Cindy, Bebe Cool, Alien Skin, and many others, creating an electric atmosphere.

The sports action resumed with SC Villa defeating Express FC 1-0, with the winning teams each receiving a 10 million shillings award. Amateur boxing saw Zahara Nandawula triumph over Flavia Babirye, and professional boxing featured Isaac Zebra Jr and Abas Seguya, with Zebra emerging the belt winner. A draw match between Golola Moses and Umar Sematta added to the excitement.

The grand opening was graced by an impressive array of VVIPs, high-profile celebrities, and tycoons. Notable attendees included former Vice Presidents Gilbert Bukenya and Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, FUFA President Moses Magogo, Vision Group CEO Don Wanyama, ONC boss Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, His Excellency Godfrey Kirumira Kalule, and city tycoons led by Mandela Group’s Ahmed Omar Mandela.

Tight security measures were implemented to ensure the safety of all attendees, with rigorous checks and the presence of security agencies, including the UPDF, maintaining order both inside and outside the venue. City access roads within a 2km radius to the stadium were closed off to and from, allowing only VIP access and pedestrian entry, contributing to a secure and orderly environment.

First-class medical attention was available to all attendees, ensuring their safety throughout the event. Emergency medical attention was promptly administered to Muhindo Geofrey, a spectator in ordinary seating, who had an attack following the loss of Kitara FC.

A variety of meals and drinks were served to all spectators, courtesy of Ham, satisfying the culinary cravings of the attendees and underscoring the hospitality and generosity that marked the event.

Hamis Kiggundu expressed his heartfelt gratitude, stating, “Thanks to everyone, it was such a successful and wonderful grand opening. The stadium is now ready to host sports and other activities. For God and My Country.”

The grand opening of Hamz Stadium marked the beginning of a new era for this iconic stadium and reaffirmed its place as a hub for sports and entertainment in Uganda. The event lasted until 5:30 AM on Sunday morning, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

