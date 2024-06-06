Kampala, Uganda – Absa Bank Uganda is transforming the way customers access financial services with its innovative credit card offerings. The bank’s latest campaign, “Everybody Deserves a Bestie Kabisa,” highlights the versatility of Absa credit cards, which provide up to 50 interest-free days and flexible repayment plans.

According to Musa Jallow, Retail and Business Banking Director at Absa Bank Uganda, the credit cards are designed to cater to the evolving needs of customers who seek convenience, modern lifestyle, and value offerings. “Our credit cards enable customers to utilize their credit limits to pay for various expenses, both in-store and online, with flexible repayment plans and reduced interest rates,” Jallow explained.

The Absa credit card offers a range of benefits, including 50 days interest-free, credit card-initiated payments, and the ability to send money worldwide using the Absa Card Send feature. The Absa Platinum credit card takes it a step further, offering purchase protection, reward miles, and up to four supplementary cards.

The bank has witnessed a significant shift towards digital payment systems, with a notable increase in credit card acquisitions. “We have seen a surge in demand for our credit cards, with Absa currently issuing over 70% of all credit cards in the market, translating to 92% of payment volume,” Jallow revealed.

With a quick and easy registration process, customers can sign up for an Absa credit card and unlock a world of benefits, including favorable interest rates, flexible payment plans, and convenient digital channels. “We encourage everyone to sign up for an Absa credit card and experience the convenience and value it offers,” Jallow concluded.

This move by Absa Bank Uganda is poised to revolutionize the way customers access financial services, providing a convenient and modern solution for their financial needs.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

