KAMPALA – On Friday, a total of three people died on the spot in a devastating road accident in Maya, after multiple vehicles and motorcycles in a convoy transporting National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, collided on his way to a rally in Masaka for his ongoing consultative activities.

Preliminary investigations suggest that reckless driving by the Toyota Hiace, part of Bobi Wine’s procession, caused the accident. The Hiace, with registration number UBQ 691Q, collided with a Toyota Noah, registration number UAT 157A, and subsequently hit several motorcycles, including UFY 983T, UGC 381C (BAJAJ BOXER), UEJ 361D (BAJAJ), and UFY 465Y (BAJAJ BOXER RED).

The accident also left many injured.

Police say that whereas they met with NUP leadership at Police Headquarters on May 27, 2024, and agreed on how to conduct their consultative meetings, NUP has disregarded the agreed position and continued to act “with impunity as demonstrated in today’s unfortunate incident at Maya.”

“As the government Agency mandated to protect life and property, keep law and order, the police management has decided to halt any further consultative activities of NUP as a party with immediate effect until this matter is conclusively investigated and resolved,” said Fred Enanga, Police Spokesperson.

“We appeal to the public to remain vigilant, observe law and order. Whoever acts contrary to public order and safety shall be held accountable under the laws of Uganda. The safety of Ugandans will always remain our priority.”

