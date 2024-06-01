On March 1st, 2025, Gather25 will bring together Christians across the world for 25 hours of prayer, worship, repentance, and commissioning on an unprecedented scale. Using technology and AI, connecting the global Church across a single 25-hour period is now a reality for the first time. Gather25 promises to be more than just an event; it is anticipated to mark a pivotal moment for the story of the global Church in history.

Gather25 is a significant undertaking led by an alliance of Christian organizations and ministries, aiming to mobilize the 2.5 billion Christians, from every denomination and every continent, that make up the worldwide Church in the shared mission of reaching the 5.5 billion people who don’t yet know Jesus. A growing list of organizations including YouVersion, The Bible Project, illumiNations, 24-7 Prayer International, Global 2033 and many others are partnering with regional partners and ministries to make Gather25 possible.

Recent advances in real-time, simultaneous translation technology will mean that the live music, powerful teaching, prayers, and international stories of hope cross language barriers and reach people across all continents. The event will be hosted in-person and virtually from six continents, and through television broadcasts, radio and live streams, Christians can join from their homes, theatres, and local churches anywhere in the world, or at one of the live broadcast sites.

Jennie Allen, founder and visionary behind Gather25, says, “For the first time in history, the entire global Church is actually able to gather. So we are inviting all 2.5 billion people who love Jesus to come together to pray, to see stories of the church, and to commission them to become missionaries wherever they are to reach the ends of the earth.”

Dr. Charles Mugisha, Co-Founder of Africa New Life Ministries and lead pastor of New Life Bible Church Rwanda, says, “Gather25 is an opportunity for God’s people to become one, with Christ at the center. For 25 hours we’ll be hearing stories of God’s power across the earth and worshipping with our great family of Jesus followers. There are billions of people and many people groups, who don’t know the love of God – my prayer is that Gather25 would ignite a new commissioning of the church under the power of the Holy Spirit so that every soul would be reached with the love of God.”

This global gathering cannot happen without local churches, ministries and leaders. Gather25 invites Christians from all over the world to save the date, March 1st, 2025, and invite others to join as well.

About Gather25

Gather25 is a historic, worldwide gathering, inviting every Christian – of every denomination – from every continent – to come together on March 1st, 2025 for 25 hours of prayer, worship, repentance and commissioning. The mission is to mobilize the world’s 2.5 billion Christians to share the Gospel with the 5.5 billion people who do not know God. Through live-streaming technology and AI, Gather25 will connect with Christians in homes, in churches, in stadiums, or on their phones, across six continents, with each continent hosting a portion of the 25 hours. The original vision for Gather25 was cast by Jennie Allen.

About Jennie Allen

American author, speaker, and visionary of Gather25 Jennie Allen, has been inviting women from around the world to follow Jesus and to disciple others to do the same for over a decade through IF:Gathering. With a dream and vision to gather the global Church, Jennie began assembling a team for Gather25 in 2023.

