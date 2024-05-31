KAMPALA —The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) has selected ITHUBA Uganda Limited to operate the country’s national lottery. The South African firm was chosen after a thorough evaluation process, and the NLGRB is confident in its ability to conduct a successful and transparent lottery.

The national lottery is expected to have a significant impact on Uganda’s economy, with an initial investment of $14.5 million and estimated annual revenue of 147 billion shillings. This will create over 101,700 jobs and contribute to the country’s development.

“We are pleased to have selected ITHUBA Uganda Limited to operate the national lottery,” said Denis Mudene, CEO of the NLGRB. “They have demonstrated their expertise and capability to conduct an automated national lottery, and we are confident they will meet the highest standards of transparency and accountability.”

Eric Mabuza Jnr, Executive Member of ITHUBA Uganda highlighted ITHUBA’s success in South Africa, where they transformed the national lottery landscape, generating over $680 million for good causes over nine years.

He emphasized their commitment to replicating this success in Uganda, fostering a culture of integrity and community development.

“ITHUBA Uganda is poised to create a new chapter in Uganda’s history with the introduction of the National Lottery. We will apply our best practices to ensure its success and firmly place Uganda on the map as a leading lottery operator,” he said.

Michelle van Trotsenberg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at ITHUBA Uganda said that the Uganda National Lottery will officially go live on June 1st, marking the beginning of a new era that holds the promise of changing and transforming lives across our nation.

Van Trotsenberg highlighted the convenience of purchasing tickets through various channels, including authorized retailers, the official website, mobile phones, and the app.

She also emphasized the diverse range of games offered, including LOTTO, POWERBALL, DAILY LOTTO, SPORTSTAKE 10, and SPIN4CASH, each with guaranteed jackpots.

“We are creating a platform that will inspire hope, generate opportunities, and drive significant socio-economic impact for the people of Uganda,” van Trotsenberg said. “Each game offers a unique opportunity to dream, play, and win, bringing excitement and the chance to transform your life with every ticket.”

From June 1st, participants can take part in various thrilling lottery games, including Lotto, Powerball, Daily Lotto, Sportstake 10, and Spin4Cash, each offering guaranteed jackpots ranging from UGX 40 million to UGX 1.5 billion.

Ticket sales will go live on June 1st, and participants can purchase tickets at authorized shops, visit the website, download the App, or simply dial *278#.

The Uganda National Lottery is operated by ITHUBA Uganda and regulated by the NLGRB.

Mr. Stephen Muneza, PRO of ITHUBA Uganda emphasized the firm’s commitment to transparency, integrity, and positive impact.

“We are fueled by a deep motivation to see this lottery become a source of joy, opportunity, and national development,” Mr. Muneza said.

He explained that Uganda National Lottery offers numerous benefits, including generating funds for public projects, creating job opportunities, and contributing directly to the economic and social sectors. With a license spanning a decade, he said that ITHUBA Uganda is dedicated to transforming the National Lottery into prosperity for Ugandans.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

