KAMPALA, UGANDA – Police in Kawempe have arrested two suspects, Mbeiza Esther and Birungi Jenipher, on allegations of human trafficking and rescued nine victims. The suspects, aged 23 and 22, are currently detained at Kawempe Police Station.

“The victims were lured with promises of employment, but were instead forced into street vending and made to pay exorbitant fees,” said Patrick Onyango, Police Spokesperson. “We are working to uncover the extent of this trafficking ring and ensure the suspects face justice.”

“The victims paid an application fee of Shs 150,000 and were later required to pay Shs 1,300,000 to purchase herbal products for sale. The suspects mandated each victim to recruit at least two other people, perpetuating the trafficking cycle,” Onyango explained.

“We urge anyone with information about human trafficking activities to come forward and report to the authorities. We will continue to work tirelessly to protect vulnerable individuals and bring perpetrators to justice,” Onyango added.

The victims, aged between 20 and 21, were allegedly recruited by the suspects’ company, Empowered Consumerism Company/Dream Visionaries International. One of the victims, Nassali Viola, 21, said, “I was promised a good job, but ended up selling herbal products on the streets. I’m grateful to the police for rescuing us.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

