Zurich, Switzerland – June 14, 2024: World football governing body FIFA has imposed worldwide sanctions on Ugandan players and referees implicated in match-fixing scandals, extending earlier suspensions handed down by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) in 2023.

The sanctioned players include Saleh Maganda, Franco Oringa, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Yahaya Mahad Kakooza, and Andrew Waiswa, all of whom received five-year bans from all football activities. Meanwhile, referees George Nkurunziza and Deogracious Opio were handed ten-year bans each.

FIFA’s decision comes after a thorough investigation into match manipulation allegations, and the sanctions have been communicated to the individuals concerned. The bans take immediate effect, prohibiting the players and referees from participating in any football-related activities globally.

This move reinforces FIFA’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the sport and sends a strong message against match-fixing. FUFA’s earlier suspensions have now been reinforced by FIFA’s global sanctions, ensuring that those found guilty of manipulating matches face consequences beyond Uganda’s borders.

The Ugandan football community has been rocked by these developments, with calls for increased vigilance and stricter measures to prevent match-fixing in the future. As the sport continues to grapple with this persistent threat, FIFA’s decisive action sets a precedent for other governing bodies to follow suit.

