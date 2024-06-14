Kampala, Uganda – June 14, 2024: In a surprise move, the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) has postponed the announcement of the Parliamentary Leadership Committee list to Tuesday, following a heated debate among members.

“The CEC didn’t agree on the names, for the second day today,” a source close to the proceedings revealed. “The third CEC meeting on the same matter is next week.”

The postponement comes amidst a scandal involving three NRM MPs – Solomon Silwany (Bukooli Central), Esther Afoyochan (Zombo Woman), and Prossy Mbabazi (Rubanda Woman) – who received a controversial Shs1.7 billion service award in 2022. The trio, along with then Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, received Shs400 million each without parliamentary approval.

Sources indicate that the NRM seeks to avoid a parliamentary debate on the matter and is considering ending the term of office for the implicated commissioners prematurely to save the party’s image.

The three MPs face censure and potential impeachment, led by fellow NRM members Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga County) and Sarah Opendi (Tororo Woman). The censure motion, opened three weeks ago, is set to close today.

CEC will also address approval of NRM members to different committees and replacement of committee chairpersons.

Efforts to reach Minister Chris Baryomunsi, a CEC member, for comment have been unsuccessful, as his known calls went unanswered after several attempts.

The development has sparked speculation about internal power struggles within the ruling party, with some members calling for an overhaul of chairpersons who have overstayed their terms.

