Igara West-born youthful politician, Hon Tugume Boniface Kagambirwe has urged the different religious sects in the constituency to embrace unity and togetherness as he continues to advocate effective development amongst themselves regardless of their faith subscriptions.

Hon Tugume, who is a potential incoming area member of parliament says religion plays a vital role in achieving societal unity and has thus embarked on this groundbreaking initiative to ensure the different faiths in Igara West harmonize and work together for a common good.

As part of this initiative, Tugume says his focus has been particularly on engaging and uplifting Muslim communities, visiting mosques individually, an approach which reflects his resolve to ensure that every community within his constituency feels recognized and supported.

“I am here to listen, understand, and serve each one of you,” said Hon Tugume as he addressed local Muslim leaders during one of his recent visits to the various mosques in the constituency.

He reaffirmed his promise to address the needs of Muslims and other religious groups fairly, stressing the significance of unity and interfaith collaboration as fundamental to community development and progress.

Tugume’s proactive involvement has been warmly welcomed, with community members appreciating his commitment to inclusivity and his active efforts to address their concerns, with many praising his endeavours to bridge religious divides and foster a more cohesive community spirit.

And s he continues his engagements, visiting mosques and communities alike, Hon. Tugume remains dedicated to his mission of creating a constituency where every individual, regardless of religious background, can thrive and contribute to regional development.

His call for religious unity and his dedicated service to all constituents exemplify a leadership focused on inclusivity and progress. Tugume’s efforts have not only strengthened the social fabric of Igara West but also set a commendable example of collaborative leadership in multicultural societies.

The constituency is currently represented in the August House by Gaffa Mbwatekamwa, formerly MP for Kashambya County in Mubende, and with the political uprising of Tugume, the constituents are eager for a change of turns come 2026.

