KAMPALA —The government has mooted plans to cancel all titles that were issued in forest reserves in a bid to protect the environment, Ms Judith Nabakooba, lands minister has revealed.

She made the remarks while commissioning USMID projects on June 25 in Kiryandongo District where residents witnessed the issuance of 2003 freehold certificates of titles under Systematic Land Adjudication and Certification (SLAAC).

The ceremony was held at Nyamusasa playfield in Nyamahasa Sub-County in Kirayandongo District.

Ms Nabakooba said they agreed as the cabinet and the President that such titles in gazetted areas be canceled.

“I warn all people who acquired titles in forest reserves. As the ministry, we have started the process of their cancellation because they were issued either in error or fraudulently obtained,” Nabakooba warned.

The Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Program (USMID) is a World Bank-funded project through the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

About 800 titles were not issued because the land had issues. The system indicates that the land is in Karuma reserve area yet this is not true on the ground. The ministry is set to resolve the issue with the Uganda Wildlife Authority, which is in charge of the land and thereafter, titles will be processed before the end of the USMID program on June 30.

“This will temporarily delay the issuance of a few titles in that area as we resolve this with the Uganda Wild Life Authority but we expect them to be out before the end of this month,” she said.

Cost breakdown of USMID projects

Among other projects funded under USMID in Kiryandongo District is the Shs16 billion civil work projects that include construction of culverts, bridges, roads, and a stadium.

Nabakooba asked the district to handle these projects with utmost care and ensure maintenance to facilitate sustainability.

Mr Emmanuel Niyonzima, the district engineer who doubles as the USMID focal person, said they were able to utilize the funds well to put up projects that are beneficial to their communities.

He said the construction of bridges took the lion’s share of these USMID funds since a tune of Shs6 billion was spent on bridges that had caved-in and people could not cross from one side to the other.

These are; Alaro-Ongwalwo-Yabweng road, Kololo-Laboke road, Karuma-Okweche-Alero swamp, and extension of 18km Karuma-Okweche-Alero.

The Shs4.4 billion was spent on construction of 50-meter culvert along the Bweyale Nyamusasa road and low-cost sealing of the rift valley. Nyamusasa playfield construction cost Shs1.8 billion, Nanda-Popara road (11.261km) consumed Shs1.6 billion among other projects.

Mr Niyonzima however said out of all these, it is only the play field that is yet to be completed and it is currently at 90 percent but in two weeks, works are expected to be at 100 percent.

Beneficiaries

The district chairperson, Ms Edith Aliguma Adyeeri said receiving free titles in the area was the first of its kind and she appreciated President Museveni for the initiative.

She however noted that only elven villages out of 36 were receiving their titles and asked the government that in case of any chance for extension, even other areas should be considered.

Mr Chris Tembo, the Principal Surveyor in the ministry who represented the Permanent Secretary, said they were able to work in only elven villages all in Nyamuhasa Sub-county due to funds.

The villages included Nyamuhasa, Nanda A,B and C, Lavorungo A,B & C, Fungwa Macho A& B, Popara West A& B, Laboke-Hanga among others.

“We are at a stage where we have to find funds and complete the remaining villages,” Mr Tembo said.

Out of the 2003 land titles, he revealed that seven are for worshipping centers and two titles for the local government’s land.

Beneficiaries who got titles were asked to engage in productive work and boost their household incomes.

“You can enter into a lease with anyone you want but ensure clear documentation is done before your land is used. Also, participate in government programs and develop your land,” Ms Nabakooba encouraged beneficiaries.

Ms Judith Akampumuza, one of the beneficiaries had all her 14 acres of land titled for free and appreciated the government for ensuring land tenure security.

“I can now proudly say that I am the rightful owner of my land. It is a milestone in my area and the family at large.”

