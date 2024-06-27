NAIROBI, KENYA – Peace Service Ambassador and President of the Global Peace Foundation Uganda Chapter, Milton Kambula, has commended President William Ruto for declining to sign the controversial Finance Bill, 2024, which sparked protests and loss of life in the country. Kambula praised the move as a demonstration of respect for the voices and power of Kenyan citizens.

“I wish to sincerely thank H.E President William Ruto for declining to sign the Finance Bill, 2024… This shows that he respects the voices and the power of the voters and citizens who are the owners of the Kenyan Republic,” Kambula said.

He urged Kenyans to embrace a culture of dialogue, citing that demonstrations, violence, and tribalism have hindered the country’s growth and development. “Kenya should realize her potential to become a global center of excellence in the economy, in politics, in socio-cultural dynamics… Kenyans must embrace the culture of dialogue,” Kambula emphasized.

“Demonstrations, burning down Parliament, attacking security installations and on the other part the beating up and tear-gassing protesters and killing innocent voters won’t solve the problem at hand, it’s only peace and dialogue that must be embraced at all cost,” he added.

Kambula also condemned the attack on Uganda House, which houses Uganda’s High Commission in Kenya, as an international crime. “The attack on Uganda House… is against international laws and anyone who attacks an embassy is not just committing a domestic crime, but committing an international crime,” he said.

He called on African leaders to recognize their role as servants to their citizens and allow the voice of the population to guide their decisions. “All leaders in Africa must understand that they are simply servants to the people they lead and should allow the voice of the population to have its way,” Kambula emphasized.

By embracing dialogue and peaceful resolution, Kenya can unlock its potential as a global center of excellence in economy, politics, and socio-cultural dynamics, setting a positive precedent for Africa. “We need to exhaust all the peace-building and dialogue mechanisms and desist from engaging in confrontations and fights which risk innocent lives,” Kambula concluded.

