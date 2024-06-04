KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Information Communication Technology Association of Uganda (ICTAU) is set to host a training event on cybersecurity on June 12,2024 aimed at addressing the growing concern of cybersecurity program failures.

The event, which will take place from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm on Zoom, will feature expert speakers Harish R Bhatt and Abdulrahman Hussein who will share their insights on effective security frameworks, implementation plans and actionable strategies to prevent cybersecurity program failures.

Harish R Bhatt, a Chartered Information Technology Professional and Fellow of The British Computer Society with over 35 years of experience in information systems work, will bring his expertise in Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Risk Management, Data Privacy and FinTech Strategy to the event.

Abdulrahman Hussein, Head of Cybersecurity Services at Soft-Tech Consultants Ltd, will share his passion for Cyber and Information security with participants.

“The Cybersecurity Working Group of the ICT Association of Uganda (ICTAU) is committed to providing a platform for experts to share knowledge and best practices in cybersecurity,” said Mr. Gideon Nkurunungi, CEO of ICTAU. “This event is a valuable opportunity for professionals in the field to enhance their knowledge and skills in cybersecurity, and to network with peers and experts. We encourage all stakeholders to join us in this effort to enhance cybersecurity in Uganda.”

Ephraim Malinga, Head of the Cybersecurity Working Group, emphasised the importance of empowering IT executives to combat cybersecurity threats: “We are excited to launch a series of trainings aimed at empowering our IT executives to tackle the ever-evolving challenges of cybersecurity. Over the next six months, each IT executive will be tasked with developing robust, actionable security plans for their organisations—an essential outcome of this training. Join us on this journey to fortify our defences and stay ahead of the cyber threat landscape. Together, we can create a more secure digital future.”

Participants will have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of crucial security considerations, identify common pitfalls, and develop a six-month plan to improve their organisation’s cybersecurity posture.

The event is open to both ICTAU members and non-members, with a fee of UGX 100,000 and UGX 150,000 respectively. Payment details and registration information can be here .

For inquiries, kindly contact the ICTAU secretariat at secretariat@ictau.ug or call +256 789581006, +256 703 654275.

This event is a valuable opportunity for professionals in the field to enhance their knowledge and skills in cybersecurity, and to network with peers and experts. Don’t miss out on this chance to stay ahead of the curve in cybersecurity. Register now!

