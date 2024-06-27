Uganda’s Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development and the European Union (EU) have jointly celebrated World Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (MSME) Day, emphasizing the importance of technology and innovation in boosting entrepreneurship and job creation among women and youth.

“The contribution of women and youth to the MSME sector in Uganda is vital,” said Minister Betty Amongi. “Their entrepreneurial spirit and resilience are driving forces behind our economic growth and social development. Let us continue to support and empower them, ensuring that they have the resources and opportunities needed to succeed.”

Minister Amongi emphasized the importance of technology and innovation in enhancing the competitiveness of women and youth entrepreneurs. “We must embrace technology and innovation to improve production and value addition in the MSME sector,” she said. “This will enable women and youth entrepreneurs to produce high-quality products and services that meet international standards. We must work together to provide resources and opportunities to support women and youth entrepreneurs. Together, we can achieve sustainable development and economic growth in Uganda.”

The Minister also highlighted the Ministry’s initiatives to support women and youth in MSMEs, including the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity of Women Enterprises (GROW) Project, the Parish Development Model (PDM), the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP), and the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP). “We are committed to continuing our support to women and youth entrepreneurs,” she said. “We will ensure that they have the resources and opportunities needed to succeed. Together, we can achieve great things and drive economic growth and social development in Uganda.”

Caroline Adriaensen, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Uganda, highlighted the importance of MSMEs in Uganda’s economy, accounting for 90% of the private sector, 80% of manufactured output, and 75% of GDP. “The EU is committed to supporting women and youth entrepreneurs in Uganda,” she said. “We believe that by working together, we can create jobs, promote sustainable enterprises, and drive economic growth and social development in Uganda. Our support is focused on enhancing the competitiveness of MSMEs, improving access to finance, and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Adriaensen announced a new portfolio of support for women and youth entrepreneurs, including the Team Europe Initiative on Investing in Young Businesses in Africa, with a dedicated window of support in Uganda worth EUR 138 million (UGX 549 billion). “This initiative will provide financing and technical support to young entrepreneurs, enabling them to grow their businesses and create jobs,” she said.

She also launched the WeWork programme, alongside Belgium, to create green and decent jobs for youth, with a focus on technical, vocational education, and training, as well as entrepreneurship promotion. “WeWork will provide opportunities for young people to acquire skills and start their own businesses, contributing to Uganda’s economic growth and development,” Adriaensen said.

Additionally, Adriaensen announced the Opportunities Are Here project, a EUR 2 million (UGX 7.5 billion) initiative to support young entrepreneurs in the film sector. “This project will provide training, mentorship, and funding to young filmmakers, enabling them to produce high-quality content and access international markets,” she said.

The EU also launched a dedicated access to finance portal, providing information on facilities available for the private sector in Uganda, including the Agricultural Business Initiative with Denmark, focusing on increasing agricultural production and value addition, with a total investment of EUR 150 million (almost UGX 600 billion), and the Renewable Energy Guarantee facility, funded by Sweden, providing capital to women-owned businesses active in promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy.

“The access to finance portal will provide a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs to access information on financing opportunities, enabling them to grow their businesses and create jobs,” Adriaensen said.

The event brought together various stakeholders, including private sector representatives and entrepreneurs, and featured panel sessions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities. The EU’s support for MSMEs in Uganda is part of its broader commitment to promoting economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development in the country.

