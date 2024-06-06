KAMPALA – Corporate banker NCBA and Business Network International (BNI) have partnered to promote business growth and networking, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises (, said to have the highest rate of attrition in Uganda.

The two held a business networking expo at the UMA show ground in Lugogo, over the weekend, themed “Connecting Businesses, Creating Opportunities,” which was aimed at bringing together entrepreneurs, business leaders, and stakeholders from various sectors to showcase products, services, and explore collaborative opportunities.

According to Diana Ninsiima, the national coordinator, BNI Uganda, the expo was a statement of their commitment to fostering a robust business environment in Uganda. She said by bringing together key stakeholders, the expo will gradually transform into a platform where ideas can be exchanged, partnerships can be formed, and businesses can thrive.

She said:”We want to encourage businesses to take full advantage of the resources and opportunities available at the Expo, in order to enhance their businesses. We have created opportunities for networking, investment, partnerships, and so on, so that businesses can benefit,” she said.

Malik Isabyire, Head of Corporate Banking at NCBA Uganda, said the bank recognizes that entrepreneurship is the backbone of Uganda’s economy, crucial for job creation and overall economic development.

“We therefore, support businesses through tailored financial products and services. Our customized business loans are designed to meet specific requirements, in order to ensure that businesses receive the necessary funding on suitable terms,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of engaging with industry associations, in order to gain access to valuable industry data and reports, as well as introductions to potential partners and suppliers.

Isabirye added that the event highlighted the importance of collaboration and the sharing of resources and knowledge to achieve sustainable business success, in addition to navigating the complex landscape in which they operate, and has the ability to significantly impact their bottom line.

He said networking also increases market visibility and offers opportunities to develop relationships with like-minded business owners, which also foster support that can sustain an entrepreneur through their darkest hours.

He also reiterated the bank’s commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit and supporting business growth in Uganda.

“Our decision to partner with BNI, as a sponsor of the event, was largely driven by our shared vision of empowering businesses and entrepreneurs. BNI is an entity that is driving and supporting entrepreneurs to grow,” he said.

The expo featured business clinics covering essential topics such as marketing strategy, financial management, legal and regulatory compliance, technology and innovation, and human resources.

Additionally, industry-focused panel discussions, professional development workshops, and career exploration sessions provided invaluable insights to business owners and leaders, fostering collaboration between the private and public sectors.

Participants were encouraged to take full advantage of the resources and opportunities available at the Expo. Whether looking to expand business, seek investment, or network with like-minded professionals, the BNI Expo 2024 was the place to be.

