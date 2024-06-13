KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Kingdom of Denmark has announced a significant commitment of $95 million (Shs 350 billion) to support Uganda’s efforts in addressing climate change. The funding, which will be implemented over the next five years, aims to promote sustainable solutions for refugees, democratic values, human rights, and climate change mitigation.

“We want to see how we can make refugees response more sustainable; we understand that the refugees and the host communities are under a lot of pressure, and we are debating what kind of solutions can build the resilience of the communities and help support the continued hosting of the refugees,” said Danish Ambassador Signe Winding Albjerg.

The funding will focus on agribusiness and climate-smart agriculture, as well as mobilizing private sector capital for climate change adaptation. “We recognize the urgent need to address climate change, and we are committed to supporting Uganda in its efforts to build resilience and promote sustainable development,” Ambassador Albjerg emphasized.

The Danish Government will support local CSOs involved in promoting the use of digital tools to ensure accountability, such as the use of Twitter Spaces to expose potholes and corruption.

Ambassador Albjerg reiterated Denmark’s commitment to supporting Uganda’s climate change adaptation efforts, stating, “We believe that climate change is a global challenge that requires collective action, and we are committed to supporting Uganda in its efforts to address this challenge.”

Mrs. Ropani Sauda from the Partners in Development and Center for Holistic Transformation (PICOT) said the country’s refugee crisis needs to be included in the planning at central and local government levels.

Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba, expressed gratitude for Denmark’s support, acknowledging the long-standing cooperation between the two nations on development projects, research, trade, and good governance. “I thank the Kingdom of Denmark as one of our major development partners for the support toward achieving our objectives. Over the years, we have cooperated on many development projects and programs, including research, trade, and promotion of good governance,” he said.

“We appreciate Denmark’s commitment to supporting our efforts in addressing climate change, and we look forward to continued partnership,” Mulimba added.

