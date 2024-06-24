KAMPALA – The National Planning Authority (NPA) has marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its newly appointed Executive Board. The ceremony, held at the Planning House, was presided over by Amos Lugoloobi, Minister of State for Finance, Planning, and Economic Development (Planning).

The new Board, chaired by Prof. Pamela K. Mbabazi, comprises five members who bring extensive expertise in economic planning and development. Lugoloobi emphasized the critical role of the Board in providing strategic leadership and guidance to the NPA, highlighting the importance of effective planning in achieving Uganda’s development goals, particularly under the Fourth National Development Plan (NDPIV).

“We must move swiftly to guide our technical team in developing well-articulated program plans and subsequent regional and local development strategies,” stated Lugoloobi. He also assigned specific strategic objective themes of NDPIV to the Board members as follows:

Prof. Pamela K. Mbabazi: Private Sector and Strategic Partnership

Dr. Ivan Lule: Production, Value Addition, and Institutional Development

Hon. Mukitale Stephen Mukitale Adyeeri: Infrastructure and Physical Planning

Prof. Enos Kiremire: Human Capital Development

Hon. Lydia Wanyoto: Peace, Security, Governance, and Publicity

In her speech, Prof. Pamela Mbabazi, the NPA Board Chairperson expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Uganda and the Minister for entrusting her with a second term in office. She pledged the Board’s commitment to fulfilling its mandate, saying, “We are dedicated to delivering on our mandate and look forward to working together with the remarkable NPA staff”.

The ceremony was attended by the Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, Directors, NPA staff, security officers, and all support staff present, who welcomed the newly appointed Board with optimism and enthusiasm.

