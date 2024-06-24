In a landscape where businesses often come and go within a short spell, a few construction companies stand the test of time, serving as beacons of stability and endurance amidst the ever-changing tides of the industry.

HL Construction Limited stands as a testament to longevity and resilience. Since its establishment in 1986, the company has maintained a steadfast presence in the industry, earning a reputation as one of the enduring players in the field. Situated in Nakawa Industrial Area, the establishment has weathered the ebbs and flows of the market, consistently delivering quality projects and contributing to the sector’s growth and development.

However, HL Construction hasn’t walked the journey alone. 25 years ago, they crossed paths with I&M Bank Uganda who had a branch near their offices. Rose Lubwama, Finance Director at HL Construction Limited, reminisces about the moment Ketan Morjaria introduced himself and encouraged them to open an account. Morjaria, a pivotal figure as a founder and Board Member of both I&M Bank in Uganda and Credit Bank in Kenya, played a crucial role in nurturing this relationship.

What began as a secondary account swiftly transformed into the bedrock of HL Construction Limited’s financial operations. Lubwama underscores that their banking ally has been a steadfast companion throughout their financial voyage, providing unwavering support for all the projects they’ve embarked upon.

In recent years, HL Construction has been involved in several notable projects. Among these endeavors, their partnership with the Ministry of Education and Sports led to the construction of new structures at UTC Bushenyi, Kabasanda Technical Institute, Namataba Technical School, and Mbale SS. Additionally, from 2017 to 2021, HL Construction played a pivotal role in the Sinohydro project on the Karuma dam, where they established a permanent employer camp. The company also constructed Palm Villas Munyonyo, The Edge Apartments in Naalya, the maternity and neo-natal wing of St Francis Hospital Naggalama, and the Commercial Court building, among others. Currently, HL Construction is engaged in constructing new facilities at St. Joseph’s SS Naggalama.

Notably, the majority of the support for these projects comes mainly in form of loans, underscoring I&M Bank’s commitment to facilitating development initiatives. The bank has consistently provided support for HL Construction’s previous projects, further cementing their collaborative partnership in driving infrastructure development in Uganda.

“I&M Bank have partnered with us in our financial journey with all the projects that we have undertaken, and we consider them our partners,” Lubwama emphasizes.

According to Lubwama, what makes this bank stand out is its personalized approach to banking. She emphasizes that unlike other institutions, they prioritize understanding the customer’s business. Rather than selling products, they focus on offering solutions tailored to each client’s needs.

Also, the evolution of banking technology has been witnessed firsthand by HL Construction, with I&M Bank guiding them every step of the way. “When we joined the bank, everything was manual. Later on, it became computerized, now it’s digital,” Mrs. Lubwama reflects.

Looking back on the enduring partnership between the two parties, Robin Bairstow, CEO of I&M Bank Uganda, acknowledges the pivotal role played by both entities in shaping each other’s success stories. Bairstow emphasizes the profound impact of this longstanding collaboration on the growth and achievements of both organizations.

“As we reflect on our enduring partnership, we are proud to have been a part of their (HL Construction) journey for the past 25 years. Our commitment to providing tailored solutions and unwavering support to our clients has been at the forefront of our mission, and HL Construction exemplifies the success that can be achieved through collaborative efforts. We look forward to continuing our partnership and contributing to their future growth and success in the construction industry,’’ Bairstow said.

With the bank preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary on June 28, the milestone adds an extra layer of significance to their shared journey of achievement and growth.

