The Board of Centenary Bank in Malawi has appointed Mr. Godfrey Byekwaso as the Acting Managing Director of Centenary Bank Limited, effective June 19, 2024.

This follows the retirement of Mrs. Zandile Shaba who has been the Managing Director of Centenary Bank from 2017 to 2024.

Centenary Bank Malawi (Centenary Bank Limited in Malawi) is a subsidiary of Uganda’s Centenary Group, which also owns Uganda’s second-largest bank- Centenary Bank as well as Centenary Technology Services (Cente-Tech)

Mr. Godfrey Byekwaso has been Deputy Managing Director of Centenary Bank Limited and according to a statement by the bank, “brings over 26 years of progressive experience in banking and finance, including 11 years with Centenary Rural Development Bank, Uganda”.

“A highly respected executive, Mr. Godfrey Byekwaso has a distinguished career that includes serving on multiple boards and being a member of the Global Preparers Forum, a committee of the International Financial Accounting Standards Board. Mr. Godfrey Byekwaso’s expertise spans banking, finance, operations, advisory, and consultancy, primarily at the executive level,” reads a statement by the bank.

He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce from Makerere University. He is a fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda. He has attended several Leadership development programs at Strathmore University Business School including the Advanced Management Program.

In his role as Acting Managing Director, Mr Godfrey Byekwaso will oversee all bank operations, ensure the execution of strategic goals, and maintain our commitment to excellence and innovation.

“We have full confidence in Godfrey Byekwaso’s ability to lead Centenary Bank Limited. His leadership and dedication are invaluable assets to our bank,” said Dr. Francis Pelekamoyo, Board Chairman.

“The Bank appreciates Mrs. Shaba’s contribution to its growth and footprint in Malawi,” the statement concluded.

