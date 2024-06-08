Dr. Lawrence Muganga, Vice-Chancellor of Victoria University, has made a passionate plea to President Museveni to prioritize emerging technologies and lead Uganda into a technology-driven future.

“We live in an era witnessing unprecedented technological change, and countries that tap into these emerging technologies will not only survive but excel in the future global economy,” Dr. Muganga said.

In a comprehensive letter, Dr. Muganga emphasized the transformative potential of disciplines like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Immersive Technology, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, and machine learning. “Uganda has a unique opportunity to harness this wave of technology as a springboard for growth and development, underscoring our role and responsibility in this technological era.”

Dr. Muganga highlighted the rapid pace of technological advancements, citing examples like autonomous taxi platforms, which could generate $8-10 trillion in revenue within the next five to 10 years. “Technological change is exponential… There’s even exponential growth in the rate of exponential growth,” he quoted futurist Ray Kurzweil.

The Victoria University top administrator spotlighted the potential of AI in key sectors like agriculture, healthcare, education, and finance. “AI could increase productivity, lower costs, and make farming more sustainable. AI optimizes yields, reduces waste, and makes farming more efficient,” he said.

Dr. Muganga warned that failing to adopt emerging technologies could lead to substantial economic and social setbacks, including increased unemployment, economic stagnation, and brain drain. “The biggest danger from technological stagnation is increased unemployment… Most Ugandans may lose their jobs because they lack the skills to participate in the new digital economy.”

He urged strategic investments, policy reforms, and collaboration between government, industry, and academia to support technology adoption. “We must develop strong links between government, industry, and academia to harness the power of emerging technology… Envisage a Uganda where ministries work closely with technology firms on deploying AI for better public services.”

Dr. Muganga concluded, “The opportunity is there, and we must seize it to ensure a brighter future for Uganda. We cannot afford to miss out on this chance to leapfrog conventional development paths.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

