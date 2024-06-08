KAMPALA – Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, a member of Dubai’s royal family, has arrived in Uganda on Saturday evening ahead of the Heroes Day celebrations. He was received by Mr. Robert Mukiza, Director General of Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), at Entebbe International Airport at 8:00 PM.

In a media interview held at the VVIP lounge of Entebbe International Airport, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum expressed his affection for Uganda, stating:

“Uganda has become my second home, and the people of Uganda are my second family. We have been looking to establish impactful projects in Uganda that will add value to the Ugandan communities,” he said.

When asked about his investments in the country, he revealed: “We want to build an oil refinery in Uganda that will help the country to benefit from her oil wealth. We are also working to revive the Uganda air cargo, and the first aircraft has arrived today. The first aircraft has arrived, and others will be arriving very soon. There are different opportunities here in Uganda, and we are looking for other projects. I have come with my partners.”

On the government’s support for these investments, the UIA Director General, Robert Mukiza, pledged: “As a government of Uganda, we pledge to support these investments to actualize but also support them to survive.”

He highlighted that the investments cut across various sectors, and the government is committed to providing the necessary support for their actualization and survival.

Sheikh Maktoum Bin Juma was accompanied by a delegation including his business partners Mr. Mike Douglas and Mr. Jaideep Mirchandani.

He arrived on his private jet.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, a multifaceted businessman, has made significant contributions to global enterprises and the economic sectors of the United Arab Emirates. His company, Alpha MBM, has partnered with the Ugandan government to develop a $4 billion oil refinery.

The Heroes Day celebrations will be held on June 9, 2024, at Mpenja Church of Uganda Primary School Playgrounds, Gomba district, under the theme “Hail our legends: A Secure Uganda Is Now a Reality.”

This year’s ceremony will honor 53 individuals, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, for their extraordinary contributions to the country’s development and security.

Sheikh Juma’s contributions to Uganda’s development, particularly in the energy sector, have been recognized, and his efforts are expected to significantly impact the growth of the country.

“The Pearl of Africa Grand Master Class One is the highest honor in Uganda, and we are proud to bestow it upon Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Juma for his outstanding contributions to our country’s development,” said Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda.

Sheik Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Marktoum’s company called Alpha MBM last year made a partnership with Uganda government to develop a $4 billion oil refinery.

That collaboration, as confirmed by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa , marked a crucial step in Uganda’s efforts to process its crude oil domestically.

Uganda’s petroleum reserves, primarily located in the Albertine rift basin along the western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, have been a subject of international interest. Despite the discovery of these reserves over a decade ago, commercial production has been delayed due to various logistical, financial, and political challenges.

The proposed refinery by Alpha MBM, now in advanced stages of preparations for commencement will have the capacity to process 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day, which will propel Uganda to become a significant player in the global oil market.

Uganda’s partnership with Alpha MBM Investments represents a renewed hope for Uganda’s oil industry. The UAE-based firm’s involvement brings not only the required capital but also expertise in developing oil infrastructure, which is crucial for the landlocked nation.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, a member of Dubai’s royal family, is a multifaceted businessman with a diverse career spanning various sectors.

He has made significant contributions to global enterprises and the economic sectors of the United Arab Emirates.

In technology, Sheikh Mohammed is a visionary partner, specializing in large-scale national infrastructure projects that drive transformational change.

He has expertise in secure digital identities, Web3 technologies, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and blockchain infrastructure, enabling governments, corporations, and institutions to shape a future with boundless possibilities.

In regional development, particularly in East Africa, Sheikh Mohammed has been a catalyst for economic growth and societal empowerment.

His commitment to sustainable development and strategic oversight has made him a key player in transformative investments that drive progress.

In aviation, he has achieved international recognition for implementing world-class practices in Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for helicopters.

He has also provided strategic guidance for a diverse conglomerate, steering the organization toward sustainable investments and development opportunities across various sectors.

Under his leadership, affiliated entities have seen marked growth and success. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum is a quintessential leader in the global economic sphere, known for his traditional values and contemporary business acumen.

He is a respected figure, committed to fostering strategic partnerships and spearheading initiatives with profound global impact, driving both economic and social progress.

